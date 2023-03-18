Donald Trump with MAGA hat

Donald Trump is expected to be charged in connection with a hush money payment his former fixer and lawyer, Michael Cohen, made to an adult film actress who said she had an affair with Trump.

 Doug Mills/The New York Times

With former President Donald Trump facing indictment by a New York grand jury but the timing of the charges uncertain, he declared Saturday on his social media site that he would be arrested Tuesday and demanded that his supporters protest on his behalf.

Trump made the declaration on his site, Truth Social, at 7:26. a.m. in a post that ended with, “THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE AND FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK. PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!”

Ex // Top Stories