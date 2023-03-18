With former President Donald Trump facing indictment by a New York grand jury but the timing of the charges uncertain, he declared Saturday on his social media site that he would be arrested Tuesday and demanded that his supporters protest on his behalf.
Trump made the declaration on his site, Truth Social, at 7:26. a.m. in a post that ended with, “THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE AND FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK. PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!”
Two hours later, a spokesperson issued a statement clarifying that Trump had not written his post with direct knowledge of the timing of any arrest.
“President Trump is rightfully highlighting his innocence and the weaponization of our injustice system,” the statement said.
The Manhattan district attorney’s office declined to comment.
Although prosecutors working for District Attorney Alvin Bragg have signaled that an indictment of Trump could be imminent, they have not told Trump’s lawyers when charges would be sought or when an arrest would be made, people with knowledge of the matter said. At least one more witness is expected to testify in front of the grand jury, which could slightly delay any indictment, the people said.
And one of the people said that even if the grand jury were to vote to indict the former president Monday, a Tuesday surrender was unlikely given the need to arrange timing, travel and other logistics.
The statement from Trump’s spokesperson did not explain how he landed on Tuesday as the arrest date, but one of the people with knowledge of the matter said that his advisers’ best guess was that it could happen around then, and that someone may have relayed that to the former president.
Trump, who faced his first criminal investigation in the late 1970s, has been deeply anxious about the prospect of arrest, which is expected to include being fingerprinted, one of the people said. When the Trump Organization’s former chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, was arrested in 2021, Trump watched in horror as television news showed Weisselberg flanked by officers in the courthouse and said he couldn’t believe what was being done to him.
Trump’s post urging his supporters to “PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!” carried unmistakable echoes of the incendiary messages he posted online in the weeks before the attack on the U.S. Capitol. In the most notorious of those messages, he announced on Twitter that he would hold a rally in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. “Be there,” he told his millions of followers. “Will be wild.”
At that rally, at the Ellipse near the White House, Trump told supporters to march to the Capitol, where the certification of the 2020 presidential election was taking place. He is under investigation by federal prosecutors for his activities in the lead-up to the attack.
Investigators later determined that far-right extremist groups as well as ordinary Trump supporters had read that tweet — posted Dec. 19, 2020 — as a clear-cut invitation and almost immediately sprung into action, acquiring protective gear, setting up encrypted communications channels and, in one case, preparing heavily armed “quick reaction forces” to be staged outside Washington for the event.
Leaders of groups like the Proud Boys and the Three Percenter militia movement also started to whip up their members with bellicose language as their private messaging channels were increasingly filled with plans to rush to Trump’s aid.
On Friday evening, Trump’s campaign announced what could be his first rally after an indictment: an event in Waco, Texas, where deadly clashes between federal officials and extremists occurred 30 years ago around this time.
New York officials have been discussing security arrangements in and around the Manhattan Criminal Court in case of an indictment of Trump, according to people with knowledge of the planning, which was first reported by NBC News. He is expected to be charged in connection with a hush money payment his former fixer and lawyer, Michael Cohen, made to an adult film actress who said she had an affair with Trump.
Cohen made the $130,000 payment to the actress, Stormy Daniels, to bury her story of the affair.
The payment came in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election, and Trump subsequently reimbursed Cohen. Prosecutors are expected to accuse Trump of overseeing the false recording of the reimbursements in his company’s internal records. The records falsely stated that the payments to Cohen were for “legal expenses.”
There have been several signals that charges may be imminent: The prosecutors gave Trump an opportunity to testify, a right afforded to people who will soon face indictment, and have questioned nearly every major player in the hush money saga in front of the grand jury.
Trump has denied all wrongdoing, as well as having had an affair with Daniels.
Early on Saturday morning, there was little evidence that Trump’s new demand for protests had been embraced by extremist groups.
But Ali Alexander, a prominent organizer of the “Stop the Steal” rallies following the 2020 election, reposted a message on his Telegram channel Saturday suggesting that he supported a mass protest to protect Trump.
“Previously, I had said if Trump was arrested or under the threat of a perp walk, 100,000 patriots should shut down all routes to Mar-a-Lago,” Alexander wrote. “Now I’m retired. I’ll pray for him though!”
Without the platform provided by the White House or the machinery of a large political campaign, it is unclear how many people Trump is able to reach, let alone mobilize, via Truth Social.
And it remained unclear if he would repeat his call for action or increase the stakes with more aggressive language. But his political allies made plain this past week that they were preparing for a political war on Bragg.
For months, Trump has been attacking Bragg, who is Black, as “racist.” Bragg won a conviction for tax fraud against the Trump Organization last year, although he did not charge Trump personally.
Some of Trump’s supporters responded of their own accord with violence after FBI agents, acting on a search warrant, descended on Mar-a-Lago, his private club and residence in Florida, in August and carted away boxes of documents in an investigation into the former president’s handling of classified material.
Days after the search, an armed Ohio man who had posted online about his outrage over what happened at Mar-a-Lago tried to breach the FBI’s field office outside Cincinnati. He was later killed in a standoff with local officers.
The unexpected Saturday morning salvo from the former president provided a preview of the kind of chaos that Bragg is likely to face if he moves forward with an indictment in the near future.
Bragg, a former federal prosecutor and deputy New York attorney general, has some history of prosecuting public officials. But he is unaccustomed to dealing with a figure as high-profile, erratic and pugilistic as the former president, and it is unclear how his office will deal with future outbursts from Trump.
