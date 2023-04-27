Public Defender Kleigh Hathaway, attorney for Garret Doty

San Francisco Public Defender Kleigh Hathaway, pictured above, said video shows Don Carmingnani approaching her client, Garret Doty, while holding a can of bear mace. 

Don Carmignani's alleged attacker was released from jail Thursday after the former San Francisco fire commissioner didn't testify in court that morning. 

A judge delayed Garret Doty's preliminary hearing by nearly a month, just one day after Doty's attorney alleged that Carmignani matched the description of a man who serially sprayed unhoused San Franciscans with bear mace over the last two years. 

