Don Carmignani's alleged attacker was released from jail Thursday after the former San Francisco fire commissioner didn't testify in court that morning.
A judge delayed Garret Doty's preliminary hearing by nearly a month, just one day after Doty's attorney alleged that Carmignani matched the description of a man who serially sprayed unhoused San Franciscans with bear mace over the last two years.
San Francisco Public Defender Kleigh Hathaway, Doty's attorney, previously said that Doty was acting in self-defense when he repeatedly struck Carmignani in the head with a metal pole outside of Carmignani's Marina District home on April 5. She said Carmignani pepper-sprayed her client.
Carmignani, who has denied the allegations, was unable to appear in court because of the injuries he sustained in the attack, according to San Francisco prosecutors. Judge Loretta Giorgi said she delayed the hearing because of Carmignani's condition and medication, according to multiple reports.
Doty's preliminary hearing will now occur on May 23. He was ordered to stay away from Carmignani and the street on which he allegedly attacked the former fire commissioner and check in with law enforcement once a week.
Carmignani, who sustained a fractured skull, spoke with KPIX in an interview from his home on Tuesday. He told the outlet that the San Francisco District Attorney's Office was considering dropping the charges based on "new evidence."
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon that her office "has not dismissed the charges" and that "we will do everything in our power, and as allowed by law, to ensure Mr. Doty faces consequences for this violent attack."
Jenkins reiterated on Thursday that prosecutors "have not dismissed the charges in this case," adding that prosecution of Doty can't proceed without Carmignani's testimony.
The San Francisco Public Defender's Office said on Wednesday that the District Attorney's Office turned over police evidence of nine instances of a man "the prosecution indicated ... may be Carmignani" bear-spraying unhoused people. Doty was sprayed in the last recorded incident, according to the public defender's office.
Hathaway said that video showed a person, who she alleged was Carmignani, approaching Doty while holding a can of bear mace on the night of the attack. She also called on Jenkins to drop the charges.