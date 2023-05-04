Carmignani altercation with unhoused man

A still taken from video released by the public defender’s office allegedly shows Don Carmignani approaching Garret Doty with pepper spray before an altercation ensued.

 San Francisco Public Defender’s Office

If the Garret Doty-Don Carmignani case heads to trial after a preliminary hearing later this month, Doty’s defense will not necessarily come down to whether the former San Francisco fire commissioner actually attacked him, but whether Doty had reason to believe Carmignani did.

“The whole analysis revolves around what’s reasonable, right?” Prithika Balakrishnan, an assistant professor at the UC Law San Francisco Center for Racial and Economic Justice, told The Examiner, referring to California legal standards of self-defense.

