If the Garret Doty-Don Carmignani case heads to trial after a preliminary hearing later this month, Doty’s defense will not necessarily come down to whether the former San Francisco fire commissioner actually attacked him, but whether Doty had reason to believe Carmignani did.
“The whole analysis revolves around what’s reasonable, right?” Prithika Balakrishnan, an assistant professor at the UC Law San Francisco Center for Racial and Economic Justice, told The Examiner, referring to California legal standards of self-defense.
“So if the defendant reasonably believed that they were in imminent danger of suffering bodily injury, and they reasonably believed that immediate use of force was necessary to defend against this danger. And then the third requirement for self-defense is that they use no more force than was reasonably necessary.”
Last month, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins charged Doty, 24, with assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with serious bodily injury and assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury. A claim of self-defense could counter all three felony charges, meaning prosecutors would have to prove Doty’s actions didn’t qualify.
Prosecutors say Carmignani sustained a fractured skull when Doty repeatedly struck him in the head with a metal pole outside of his mother’s Marina district home, and Jenkins pointed to the extent of the San Francisco former fire commissioner’s injuries last month as reason to pursue charges and hold Doty without bail. He was released last week after Carmignani didn’t testify.
Should Doty’s case go to trial, prosecutors would have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he used an “amount of force that a reasonable person would believe is necessary in the same situation,” according to the state’s criminal jury instructions.
“I understand how a violent attack like this can shake a community and I am committed to ensuring that the defendant is held accountable, so that we send the strongest message that violence like this is unacceptable,” Jenkins said when she announced the charges.
Kleigh Hathaway, the public defender representing Doty, said her client’s actions in self-defense warranted the dropping of charges altogether.
A witness told police she heard Carmignani threaten to stab and kill Doty if he didn’t leave the area, and the San Francisco Public Defender’s Office released video of Carmignani approaching Doty with what the office alleged was a can of pepper spray.
The police investigation also uncovered eight recorded instances from the last two years of a man matching Carmignani’s physical description bear spraying unhoused San Franciscans. The public defender’s office said prosecutors indicated the man “may be Carmignani,” and the footage could then be “relevant or exculpatory to the prosecution of Doty.”
Carmignani and his attorney “vehemently” denied that he is the man in the videos.
According to the state’s criminal jury instructions, Doty’s belief he was threatened could be considered reasonable “even if (he) relied on information that was not true,” as long as he “actually and reasonably” believed it was. Further, if Doty knew Carmignani “had threatened or harmed others in the past,” jurors can consider that when determining whether his “conduct and beliefs were reasonable.”
“If he was wrong, but it was reasonable, that could be part of the calculation,” Balakrishnan, a deputy public defender in The City for more than a decade, said. “It might be different than if he was not wrong, that would be a different set of cases. A lot of this is so intrinsic to the specifics of the case, but I think that if it’s a reasonable mistake, then I think he could still be reasonable in believing that this specific victim was about to attack him.”
Public understanding of the case has changed dramatically in the month since news of the attack broke, and even more in the last 10 days.
Carmignani first alleged that Jenkins’ office was considering dismissing the charges before the public defender’s office publicly linked Carmignani to the bear spray attacks. The former allegation prompted Jenkins to publicly deny that she had dismissed the charges, as did Doty’s release from custody when Carmignani didn’t testify.
Balakrishnan said that process isn’t atypical, even if it doesn’t often unfold in front of the public in the vast majority of cases.
Police, she said, typically encounter “a snapshot” of what happened when they arrive on the scene, which prosecutors rely upon to file charges. But “things can become a lot more complicated and nuanced” once a preliminary hearing occurs.
According to Balakrishnan, that’s especially important in cases like Doty’s, which has attracted intense public interest and touched on highly charged debates around public safety and homelessness.
“People can jump to conclusions, right? And law enforcement is not above that,” she said. “They’re human as well, and they have very important jobs, but oftentimes, they have to react very quickly and make split-second decisions. I think that’s, hopefully, where the legal system can play a really important role in slowing things down, allowing ... us to move sort of further away from that snapshot.”