Brooke Jenkins sworn in

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' office announced on Dec. 6, 2022 that couple Jose Aguila and Lorraine Lim allegedly forced the nanny to be available at all times to care for their child, and had her sleep in a storage room crowded with stacked items of clothes and boxes and no heat

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that a married couple have been charged with human trafficking after allegedly bringing a nanny from the Philippines and forcing her to work for them in deplorable conditions for more than two years.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a statement released Tuesday that eight charges were filed against Jose Aguila and Lorraine Lim, including at least five felony counts related to human trafficking and three misdemeanor labor code violations.

