devils slide crash

Prosecutors allege that Dharmesh Patel intentionally plunged his Tesla 250 feet over the Devil's Slide. 

 San Mateo County Sheriff's Office

A Southern California man claimed he was checking on a flat tire when he drove his Tesla, with his family inside, off a notoriously dangerous Bay Area cliff earlier this year.

That's according to court documents obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle, reported on Wednesday, which revealed a trove of new evidence about the highly publicized case.

