A Southern California man claimed he was checking on a flat tire when he drove his Tesla, with his family inside, off a notoriously dangerous Bay Area cliff earlier this year.
That's according to court documents obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle, reported on Wednesday, which revealed a trove of new evidence about the highly publicized case.
Dharmesh Patel, 41, remains in San Mateo County Jail while he awaits a trio of attempted murder charges after the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office accused him of intentionally driving off Devil's Slide on Jan. 2 while his wife, 7-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son were in the vehicle.
All four individuals suffered serious injuries, but survived the crash.
Patel pleaded not guilty to all charges and, after multiple delays, has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 12. A judge will then determine if prosecutors have enough evidence to move forward with a trial.
The documents represent the first time Patel's initial interview with law enforcement, conducted while he was recovering at Stanford Hospital, has been made public. Patel hasn't publicly commented on the crash.
According to the affidavit, he told California Highway Patrol officers that he and his family were driving from Belmont to Montara, where his brother lived. Patel had stopped three separate times to put air in his left rear tire, but the dashboard sensor still showed that there was low pressure.
Ex // Top Stories
George Washington auto shop teacher Andre Higginbotham calls it "the beginning of a revival" of teens' interest in automotive studies
Gov. Gavin Newsom's proposed California budget reflects a subtle shift in the state's climate priorities
San Francisco Police Department officers were called to the area of Pier 5 on Feb. 27 on reports of the shooting and found the victim wounded at the scene
Patel told investigators that while he was driving on the highway the car "began to feel different." He drove the Tesla to a "dirt path" to check the tire pressure, and then the car fell over the cliff nearby.
The Chronicle reported that witnesses contradict Patel's account. Two witnesses said that the Tesla did not slow down on the dirt road, while a CHP officer who observed the crash site found no signs of braking.
The documents substantiated the Chronicle's previous report that Neha Patel told CHP that her husband intentionally drove off the San Mateo County cliff.
"He drove off. He's depressed. He's a doctor. He said he was going to drive off the cliff. He purposely drove off," she said, according to the documents the paper obtained. An emergency worker also heard her say that Patel "tried to kill everyone," according to the documents.
But Patel told officers that he "was not really depressed, just felt down because times were bad in the world, the war and the drugs," a CHP officer wrote in a search warrant affidavit.
When asked if he was suicidal, Patel reportedly said, "you know, not like a plan, not usually'" and added that "he was more worried about the world."