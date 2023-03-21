Dharmesh Patel, 41, remains in San Mateo County Jail without bail while awaiting a trio of attempted murder charges with enhancements for great bodily injury and domestic violence. Authorities alleged Patel intentionally drove his Tesla over Devil's Slide on Jan. 2 while his wife, 7-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son were passengers in the vehicle.
Patel, whose family was visiting the Bay Area over the winter holidays, was due to appear in court on Monday for his first preliminary hearing. But a judge granted his attorneys' motion to delay the hearing until April 13 to "conduct further investigation and obtain additional discovery," according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office, after prosecutors didn't object to the motion.
The San Mateo County District Attorney's Office alleged that Patel drove his Tesla off of Highway 1 onto a dirt road, up a hill and then over Devil's Slide into a 250-foot plunge. Patel and his family all survived, with one of his children sustaining minor injuries.
"My initial thought was that this is going to be a recovery, not a rescue," Brian Pottenger, the Coastside Fire Protection District's battalion chief, told People last week. "We initially sent two people down. When they were about halfway down, I had people up on top with binoculars trying to get a look at the vehicle. When they were about halfway down, those people notified me that they saw what appeared to be a hand movement through the front windshield of the vehicle. Then I immediately shifted gears from a recovery to a rescue."
Patel was arrested days after the crash. Following his release from a Redwood City hospital on Jan. 28, he was taken to Maguire Correctional Facility, where he has been held ever since. He pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder charges on Feb. 9.
After Patel's arrest, the California Highway Patrol said it wasn't clear whether the car was driven manually, or if its self-driving features had been initiated. But the agency said at the time that "does not appear to be a contributing factor in this incident."