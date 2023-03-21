devils slide crash

Prosecutors allege that Dharmesh Patel intentionally plunged his Tesla 250 feet over the Devil's Slide. 

The Southern California man accused of intentionally driving his car over a notorious Bay Area cliff to try and kill his family didn't appear in court this week, and he won't for almost another three.

Dharmesh Patel, 41, remains in San Mateo County Jail without bail while awaiting a trio of attempted murder charges with enhancements for great bodily injury and domestic violence. Authorities alleged Patel intentionally drove his Tesla over Devil's Slide on Jan. 2 while his wife, 7-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son were passengers in the vehicle.

