The website was filled with hateful language and far-right conspiracy theories
DePape was released from Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital on Tuesday morning after being treated for a dislocated right shoulder, and is currently being held in the county jail. Lipson could not speak to his client’s mental state.
The defendant will be detained without bail until a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. on Friday, after waiving his right to a hearing on Tuesday.
The defendant is charged with a combination of local and federal crimes.
On a local level, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins levied charges of attempted murder, first degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, false imprisonment of an elder and threats to the family of a public official to DePape’s counts.
The Examiner previously reported that the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office charged DePape with “assault on the immediate family member of a federal official and attempted kidnapping of a federal official” on Monday, after a federal affidavit was released.
In addition to offering charges, the document outlined DePape’s account of the assault, including disturbing and conspiratorial insights into his thought process. Read the Examiner’s complete account of the affidavit here.
Early Friday morning, DePape reportedly broke into the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi using a hammer, entering through a glass door. He had a verbal confrontation with Paul Pelosi in which he indicated he was “looking for Nancy”, referring to the speaker of the house, and attempted to restrain Paul Pelosi.
The police arrived at about 2:30 a.m. and caught the two men in the middle of a struggle over the hammer. DePape wrested the tool from Pelosi and struck him in the head with it, and was immediately restrained by police.
DePape was a Richmond resident with a history of fringe activism. In 2013, he was the best man at a nude wedding protest at San Francisco City Hall, and ran a blog rife with QAnon theories and hate speech up until his arrest.
Cumulatively, the East Bay resident faces a maximum charge of 30 years for the assault and 20 years maximum for the kidnapping. The charges filed by the DA’s office come to 13 years to life.