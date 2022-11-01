depape drivers license image

An image of David DePape’s driver’s license photo. (California DMV)

 California DMV

David DePape, 42, the now-infamous extremist who allegedly attacked and severely injured Paul Pelosi with a hammer last Friday, was arraigned in a San Francisco court Tuesday.

Adam Lipson, deputy public defender assigned to DePape’s case, pleaded not guilty on his behalf.

