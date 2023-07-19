Pelosi Husband Assaulted Suspect

David DePape, pictured above, center, will still stand trial in San Francisco this fall after a judge denied his attorneys’ motion for a change of venue.

The man who allegedly tried to kidnap Rep. Nancy Pelosi and is charged with attacking her husband in their Pacific Heights home will still stand trial in San Francisco this fall.

A federal judge denied David DePape’s motion to hold his Nov. 6 trial in Eureka. DePape was indicted last November on charges of attempting to kidnap a federal official and assault of the family member of a federal official. DePape has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

