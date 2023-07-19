The man who allegedly tried to kidnap Rep. Nancy Pelosi and is charged with attacking her husband in their Pacific Heights home will still stand trial in San Francisco this fall.
A federal judge denied David DePape’s motion to hold his Nov. 6 trial in Eureka. DePape was indicted last November on charges of attempting to kidnap a federal official and assault of the family member of a federal official. DePape has pleaded not guilty to both charges.
His federal public defenders wrote in court filings last month that Rep. Pelosi’s prominence in the Bay Area and extensive media courage of the case would prevent him from receiving a fair trial.
Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley denied the motion on Wednesday morning, with DePape appearing in person, continuing the case to Aug. 2 to address a motion for DePape’s defense team to access and inspect the crime scene.
The San Francisco Police Department arrested DePape in the early hours of Oct. 28, 2022 at the Pelosis’ home.
Security footage police released in January showed DePape breaking into their house through a back door, and DePape identified himself to a 911 dispatcher Paul Pelosi called. Police body camera footage released in January showed DePape strike Pelosi in the head with a hammer after officers directed him to drop it.
DePape’s interview with police echoed a conspiratorial, far-right website bearing his name that was pulled offline in the aftermath of his arrest.
He repeated a number of false claims about the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, telling police that he planned to interrogate Nancy Pelosi, the House Speaker and top-ranking House Democrat at the time, and ”break her kneecaps” if she lied about the Democratic Party’s “record-breaking crime spree” in opposition to former President Donald Trump.
Ex // Top Stories
The melodeons of the Barbary Coast catered to an all-male audience, where every variety of vice and crime was constantly on display
Amid a fentanyl crisis, Supervisor Matt Dorsey wants know how The City determines who is eligible for a court-appointed attorney
A new report found that San Francisco became heavily reliant on tech and other sectors that have shifted to remote work
“I told him, ‘I’m not going to surrender,’ “ DePape told police, describing the moments before he struck Pelosi in the the head with “full force.” “I’m here for the fight. ... (If) you stop me from coming after evil, you will take the punishment instead.”
Paul Pelosi sustained a fractured skull in the attack, undergoing what Nancy Pelosi’s press office described as a “successful” surgery hours later. He was released from the hospital last Nov. 3.
Rep. Pelosi, the former House Speaker who announced weeks after the attack she would not run again for a leadership position, told CNN in January that it would take “a little while” for Paul Pelosi “to be back to normal.”
DePape’s attorneys argued in a court filing last month that Nancy Pelosi’s decades of representing San Francisco in Congress, as well as the publication of footage from the night of the attack and DePape’s police interview, would prevent jurors in The City from being impartial.
The defense says a pre-trial publicity researcher found that 55% of prospective San Francisco jurors said they thought DePape was guilty, compared to 38% in Eureka.
In addition to the federal charges, DePape also pleaded not guilty to state charges of attempted murder, first-degree residential burglary, elder abuse, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and threatening a family member of a public official.
DePape waived his right to a speedy trial on the state charges in February, according to the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office. His next hearing in the local case is Sept. 13, according to San Francisco court records.