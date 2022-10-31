Suspect in Attack on Pelosi Home Charged With Assault and Attempted Kidnapping

Law enforcement officials gather on the street in front of Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco residence, where her husband, Paul Pelosi, was attacked by an intruder earlier in the morning, on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. David DePape told police he planned to hold Nancy Pelosi hostage and break "her kneecaps" (Jim Wilson/The New York Times)

 JIM WILSON

The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer after breaking into their San Francisco home told police he planned to hold her hostage and break "her kneecaps," targeting her because of her leadership within the Democratic Party.

David DePape, 42, told the San Francisco Police Department in an interview on Friday that he didn't leave the couple's Pacific Heights home after Paul Pelosi called 911 because he viewed himself as a freedom fighter without the option of surrender, comparing himself to the American founding fathers in the Revolutionary War. 

Download PDF David DePape criminal complaint
A federal affidavit in a federal criminal complaint cites an interview police held with David DePape, the 42-year-old suspected of attacking Nancy Pelosi's husband in their home.

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite