Law enforcement officials gather on the street in front of Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco residence, where her husband, Paul Pelosi, was attacked by an intruder earlier in the morning, on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. David DePape told police he planned to hold Nancy Pelosi hostage and break "her kneecaps" (Jim Wilson/The New York Times)
David DePape, 42, told the San Francisco Police Department in an interview on Friday that he didn't leave the couple's Pacific Heights home after Paul Pelosi called 911 because he viewed himself as a freedom fighter without the option of surrender, comparing himself to the American founding fathers in the Revolutionary War.
A summary of DePape's police interview was filed in U.S. District Court on Monday as part of an affidavit. Prosecutors charged DePape that day with assault on the immediate family member of a federal official and attempted kidnapping of a federal official.
If convicted, the charges carry maximum prison sentences of 30 and 20 years, respectively.
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said later on Monday that her office had charged DePape with attempted murder, first degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, false imprisonment of an elder and threats to the family of a public official.
If convicted, he could face between 13 years and life in prison on the state charges.
The 42-year-old is being held without bail in San Francisco County Jail
DePape told police he broke into the Pelosi home by breaking a glass door with a hammer, seeking out the San Francisco congresswoman because he saw her as the "leader of the pack" of the Democratic Party's lies, FBI Special Agent Stephanie Minor wrote in an affidavit.
He claimed he wanted to hold Pelosi hostage and would only release her if she told the "truth," which DePape said he didn't expect. As a result, he told police he planned to break her kneecaps, so Pelosi would need to enter Congress in a wheelchair and show her colleagues there were consequences for her actions.
DePape also said he wanted to use Pelosi to "lure" another individual to him, Minor wrote in the affidavit, which didn't specify who this person was.
The website was filled with hateful language and far-right conspiracy theories
The Richmond resident's interview with police, and stated motivations within it, echoed the conspiratorial thinking on a pair of websites posted under DePape's name.
Although neither of the websites mentioned Pelosi by name, the sites' author railed against Democrats and referenced QAnon, the baseless conspiracy theory claiming that the Democratic Party — and other institutions and organized the theory's adherents believe oppose former President Donald Trump — is comprised of Satanic, cannibalistic pedophiles who traffic children for sex.
VICE and the San Francisco Chronicle that one of the sites were registered to a David DePape living in the Bay Area, and the former outlet reported that DePape was the only California resident with that name. The two sites also contained posts identical to one another, according to VICE.
DePape told police he entered the home after breaking a glass door with a hammer, awaking Paul Pelosi and telling the 82-year-old he was looking for the San Francisco congresswoman.
Pelosi told DePape that his wife wasn't there, and DePape then said he was tired from carrying a backpack around their home. Then, DePape said, he removed zip ties from his backpack.
DePape kept Pelosi in his bedroom after he tried moving to another part of the house, and Pelosi then entered the bathroom where he called 911. San Francisco officials credited the quick thinking of a dispatcher to enable officers to respond to the scene within minutes.
Hearing Pelosi's call, DePape told police he didn't leave because, according to Minor, "he was fighting against tyranny without the option of surrender" in the same vein as the "American founding fathers" fighting against the British during the American Revolution.
The two men then went to the front door, and Pelosi opened it after police knocked. Pelosi grabbed DePape's hammer, and the two struggled over it.
Police said they instructed the two to drop the hammer, which Pelosi complied with and DePape did not. DePape then struck Pelosi in the head with the hammer, according to police. He later told officers he planned to go "through" Pelosi and not surrender to officers.
Pelosi underwent surgery for a skull fracture and "serious injuries" to his right arm and hands, according to the House Speaker's office. Police said DePape, whom officers tackled after he hit Pelosi on the head, was also subsequently hospitalized.
You can read the full federal criminal complaint below.