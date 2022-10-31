Attack on Speaker Pelosi's Husband Increases Fears of Political Violence

Law enforcement officials gather on the street in front of Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco residence, where her husband, Paul Pelosi, was attacked by an intruder earlier in the morning, on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. David DePape, the alleged attacker, is due in court on Tuesday. (Jim Wilson/The New York Times)

The San Francisco District Attorney's Office on Monday will file charges against David DePape in Friday's early morning attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, according to officials. 

DePape, 42, is being held without bail in San Francisco County Jail on nine felony counts and a misdemeanor, according to sheriff's office records.

