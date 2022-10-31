Law enforcement officials gather on the street in front of Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco residence, where her husband, Paul Pelosi, was attacked by an intruder earlier in the morning, on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. David DePape, the alleged attacker, is due in court on Tuesday. (Jim Wilson/The New York Times)
As of Monday morning, DePape was being held on the following felony charges:
Attempted murder
Assault with a deadly weapon
Battery with serious bodily injury
Elder abuse
Threatening the family of a public official
Dissuading a witness from reporting a crime
Sheriff's office records also listed a misdemeanor charge for injuring a wireless communication device — Pelosi allegedly entered his bathroom, where his cell phone was charging, to call 911 after DePape broke into the home — and two additional felonies with codes not listed in the state table.
The San Francisco Sheriff's Office didn't respond to The Examiner's request for comment about the unlisted felonies.
Pelosi successfully underwent surgery on Friday for a skull fracture, as well as injuries to his right arm and hands, according to his wife's office. His doctors said they expected him to make a full recovery.
"Please know that the outpouring of prayers and warm wishes from so many in the Congress is a comfort to our family and is helping Paul make progress with his recovery," Speaker Pelosi wrote to members of Congress on Saturday. "His condition continues to improve."