Silvio Yoc-Aguilar, 27, who worked as a youth counselor for the organization New Hope for Youth, was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a female student at Hubbard Media Arts Academy, according to San Jose police.
Police sought the public's help to locate additional possible victims of a 27-year-old youth counselor who allegedly sexually assaulted at least one girl at a San Jose middle school.
The San Jose Police Department responded on Nov. 28 to a home on reports of the sexual assault and interviewed the victim who "disclosed inappropriate sexual contact with the adult suspect" that allegedly occurred in a classroom at Hubbard Media Arts Academy located in the 1600 block of Foley Avenue, according to the SJPD.
Police identified the adult suspect described by the victim as Silvio Yoc-Aguilar, and found he was working at the middle school as a youth counselor for the organization New Hope for Youth.
Units with the SJPD Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested Yoc-Aguilar at his residence in San Jose on Tuesday. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for multiple counts of sexual assault.
Investigators believe there may be additional victim's due to Yoc-Aguilar's "position as a person of trust at the school," and anyone with information on additional possible assaults was asked to contact SJPD Detective Zanotto or Detective O’Grady at 408-537-1381.
Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867.