Silvio Yoc-Aguilar mugshot

Silvio Yoc-Aguilar, 27, who worked as a youth counselor for the organization New Hope for Youth, was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a female student at Hubbard Media Arts Academy, according to San Jose police.

 San Jose Police Department

Police sought the public's help to locate additional possible victims of a 27-year-old youth counselor who allegedly sexually assaulted at least one girl at a San Jose middle school.

The San Jose Police Department responded on Nov. 28 to a home on reports of the sexual assault and interviewed the victim who "disclosed inappropriate sexual contact with the adult suspect" that allegedly occurred in a classroom at Hubbard Media Arts Academy located in the 1600 block of Foley Avenue, according to the SJPD.

