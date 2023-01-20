A nearby business owner recorded Gwin spraying the unhoused person with a hose on Jan. 9, uploading it to multiple social media platforms. The video quickly sparked outrage online and across the country, with Gwin initially striking a defiant tone in interviews with multiple media outlets.
After community leaders called upon him to do so on Sunday, he apologized in a video shared with KGO-TV hours later.
The initial video of Gwin spread amid a citywide backdrop of housing shortages and homelessness.
As the video circulated last week, the San Francisco Police Department said only that it was continuing to gather evidence in the case. Police said that both Gwin and the victim "declined further police action" when officers responded to a possible assault just after noon on Jan. 9.
Police arrested Gwin — whose legal first name is Shannon — on Wednesday, hours after District Attorney Brooke Jenkins issued a warrant. Jenkins said that day that the "alleged battery of an unhoused member of our community is completely unacceptable."
If convicted, Gwin faces a maximum sentence of six months in county jail and a $2,000 fine. He was no longer in San Francisco Sheriff's custody as of press time. A department spokesperson told The Examiner that they can't disclose any information, including bail amounts and when they were posted, about a person who is no longer in their system due to state privacy laws.
Gwin's gallery temporarily closed after its door was smashed, and Jenkins and Police Chief Bill Scott criticized the vandalism. Yelp also suspended reviews of Gwin's business to see if a number of recent negative reviews measured "actual consumer experiences rather than the recent events."
