Collier Gwin spraying unhoused woman

Collier Gwin will be arraigned on Feb. 17, according to prosecutors, as he faces a misdemeanor battery charge. 

 Brioche Bakery/Twitter

The San Francisco gallery owner who was recorded in a viral video spraying an unhoused woman with a hose will appear in court next month.

Prosecutors on Friday said that Collier Gwin will be arraigned on Feb. 17 at 9 a.m., about a month after the 71-year-old was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite

Tags

You May Also Like