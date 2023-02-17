A judge granted a request from Gwin's attorney to push the arraignment back to March 23, the San Francisco District Attorney's office confirmed to The Examiner on Friday afternoon. Officials said a criminal protective order was filed for the victim.
In a statement to The Examiner, Gwin's attorney said "we are evaluating all evidence at this stage," including a police investigative report in which a sergeant alleged that "many local merchants" said the woman was "severely mentally ill." The Examiner has not yet seen the report.
"Of course, Mr. Gwin remains apologetic and continues to take responsibility for his own conduct, though the Sergeant’s statements do help explain Mr. Gwin and his neighbors’ frustration," Doug Rapaport said in an emailed statement to The Examiner.
Dr. Margot Kushel, the director of the UCSF Benioff Housing and Homelessness Initiative, discussed the video in a wide-ranging conversation with The Examiner
Gwin, the owner of Foster Gwin Gallery, was arrested on Jan. 18, nine days after a nearby business owner filmed him spraying an unhoused woman with a hose. Police responded to a report of a possible assault near the gallery on Jan. 9, although both Gwin and the woman "declined further police action," according to the San Francisco Police Department.