Collier Gwin spraying unhoused woman

Collier Gwin will now be arraigned on March 23, according to prosecutors, as he faces a misdemeanor battery charge. 

 Brioche Bakery/Twitter

The San Francisco art gallery owner who was recorded in a viral video hosing an unhoused woman now won't appear in court until March, more than two months after the incident in question.

Collier Gwin was scheduled to be arraigned on Friday on a misdemeanor battery charge, which carries a maximum sentence of six months in county jail and a $2,000 fine.

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite

You May Also Like