The man was arrested by California Highway Patrol officers after the department received several reports of a man armed with a gun attempting to enter passing vehicles on the MacArther (580) Freeway.

The California Highway Patrol seized about $110,000 worth of fentanyl and a large amount of cash from the vehicle of a man who was arrested after attempting to enter passing cars while walking on the MacArthur  Freeway in Oakland.

CHP officers responded about 6:20 p.m. Nov. 29 to the westbound side of Interstate 580 near Grand Avenue after receiving several reports of a man walking on the highway brandishing a gun and attempting to enter vehicles as they passed, according to a department statement that was released today.

