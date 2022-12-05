The California Highway Patrol seized about $110,000 worth of fentanyl and a large amount of cash from the vehicle of a man who was arrested after attempting to enter passing cars while walking on the MacArthur Freeway in Oakland.
CHP officers responded about 6:20 p.m. Nov. 29 to the westbound side of Interstate 580 near Grand Avenue after receiving several reports of a man walking on the highway brandishing a gun and attempting to enter vehicles as they passed, according to a department statement that was released today.
Responding officers found the man "acting erratically and standing in lanes of traffic" on the MacArthur Freeway near the transition ramp to Interstate 980, and officers were able to take the man into custody.
"Reports that the pedestrian had been waving a gun were deemed inaccurate," the CHP reported. "However, it was determined the man was under the influence of drugs and walked onto the freeway after abandoning his car on the Harrison Street off-ramp."
Police found the man's vehicle running with the door open and moved it out of traffic before searching the car and discovering "a large amount of money and more than one kilogram of suspected fentanyl" that was estimated to be worth approximately $110,000.
The man, whose name was not released, was booked into the Santa Rita Jail on numerous felony and misdemeanor charges, according to the CHP.