A billionaire real estate developer from China admitted to the Department of Justice this week that he bribed a top San Francisco official who was implicated in a widespread corruption scandal that continues to trouble City Hall.
Zhang Li, co-founder and chief executive officer of Guangzhou R&F, admitted in court on Tuesday he and "permit consultant" Walter Wong provided food, drinks, luxury lodging and transportation to former San Francisco Department of Public Works head Mohammed Nuru during a trip the latter took to China in 2018, according to the United States Department of Justice.
Authorities reported the bribes were carried out to influence Nuru to "provide favorable treatment on decisions and city approvals" surrounding the construction of a mixed-use property at 555 Fulton St. being developed by a Foster City-based company Zhang, 70, controlled.
Zhang's company, Z&L Properties, will pay a $1 million fine and enter into a corporate compliance program due to the bribes. Meanwhile, the Justice Department and Zhang entered into a deferred prosecution agreement where the charges against the businessman will be dismissed after three years provided Zhang abides by the terms established by the agreement.
Nuru – who helmed the Department of Public Works for almost 10 years – pleaded guilty in January to a wire service fraud charge after it was revealed in 2020 that he had accepted various bribes from people and companies for whom he secured city contracts. More than 14 people and businesses have been charged in connection with the investigation stemming from the bribes accepted by the former department head.
Nuru is currently serving seven years prison in connection with the fraud charge, and will be placed under supervised release for three years following his sentence.