The business executive bribed former San Francisco Department of Public Works head Mohammed Nuru during a trip the latter took to China in 2018, according to the Justice Department.

A billionaire real estate developer from China admitted to the Department of Justice this week that he bribed a top San Francisco official who was implicated in a widespread corruption scandal that continues to trouble City Hall.

Zhang Li, co-founder and chief executive officer of Guangzhou R&F, admitted in court on Tuesday he and "permit consultant" Walter Wong provided food, drinks, luxury lodging and transportation to former San Francisco Department of Public Works head Mohammed Nuru during a trip the latter took to China in 2018, according to the United States Department of Justice.

