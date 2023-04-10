DA drug cases

Brooke Jenkins on Monday said she is "committed to ensuring that the defendant is held accountable, so that we send the strongest message that violence like this is unacceptable."

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with last week's assault of former San Francisco Fire Department Commissioner Don Carmignani, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office announced Monday.

According to authorities, Garret Allen Doty faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with serious bodily injury and assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury. 

Ex // Top Stories

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting

Tags