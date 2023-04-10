A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with last week's assault of former San Francisco Fire Department Commissioner Don Carmignani, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office announced Monday.
According to authorities, Garret Allen Doty faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with serious bodily injury and assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury.
He is alleged to have assaulted Carmignani with a metal pipe near the intersection of Laguna and Magnolia streets in the Marina District at approximately 7:20 p.m. on April 5.
Carmignani was tended to at the scene by medics and taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital to receive treatment for a fractured skull, a broken jaw and knife wounds.
"I understand how a violent attack like this can shake a community, and I am committed to ensuring that the defendant is held accountable so that we send the strongest message that violence like this is unacceptable," said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.
"I am sending strength to the victim as he continues his recovery, and we will do everything in our power to seek justice for the victim and the community that has been traumatized," she added.
Doty has been in custody since his April 5 arrest. Prosecutors are seeking pre-trial detention because "of the public safety risk posed." He is scheduled to be arraigned on April 13 and faces seven years in state prison if convicted.
While charges have been filed, authorities note that this is still an active investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.