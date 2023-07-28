San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' office on Friday dismissed criminal charges against a man and woman who were arrested in connection with a dramatic car crash at the Sanchez Street Stairs which was caught on video.
Kevin Nelson, 36, and Jennifer Bonham, 31, were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of carjacking, receiving a stolen vehicle and conspiracy. Additionally, Bonham was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving in connection with the Saturday crash and preceding car theft.
However, Jenkins dismissed the charges citing the need for additional information.
"The charges against Ms. Bonham and Mr. Nelson have been discharged at this time pending further investigation and witness unavailability," the district attorney's office said in a prepared statement, urging those with information to contact San Francisco police.
Nelson and Bonham, both of San Francisco, were taken into custody in connection with a reported carjacking and subsequent crash on Saturday afternoon. San Francisco Police Department officers were sent to the Sanchez Street Stairs just before 7:20 p.m. that day after a car drove off a dead end on Cumberland Street and careened down a hillside.
Viral video of the crash showed the car tumbling over the steep staircase and uprooting at least one tree before landing upside down on the sidewalk near the intersection of 19th and Sanchez streets.
Several bystanders and passing motorists stopped to help the people inside the vehicle, though the occupants fled the scene by climbing the stairs before authorities arrived.
While investigating the crash, a man who "identified himself as the owner of the vehicle" approached and told officers he was sitting in a car in the area of 19th and Dolores streets — about a half-mile from the scene of the wreck — on Saturday night when "unknown suspects" approached him and stole his car, the SFPD told The Examiner.
Details were not immediately available on the three other suspects who fled the scene of the crash. Anyone with information on the carjacking or the crash was asked to contact San Francisco police at 415-575-4444.