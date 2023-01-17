25806279_web1_210713-SFE-CRIME-SFPD_1

Police responded to a report of a catalytic converter theft in progress near California Street and 9th Avenue at 4 a.m. early Tuesday morning.

 Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner

A catalytic converter theft resulted in a chase that shut down a portion of Geary Boulevard early Tuesday morning. 

San Francisco police officers responded to a report of the theft in progress in the area of California Street and 9th Avenue at approximately 4 a.m. on Jan. 17. While responding to the scene, they were advised that three possible male suspects had gotten into their vehicle and fled. 

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting

Tags

You May Also Like