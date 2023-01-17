A catalytic converter theft resulted in a chase that shut down a portion of Geary Boulevard early Tuesday morning.
San Francisco police officers responded to a report of the theft in progress in the area of California Street and 9th Avenue at approximately 4 a.m. on Jan. 17. While responding to the scene, they were advised that three possible male suspects had gotten into their vehicle and fled.
Officers were able to locate both the vehicle and the suspects near McAllister Street and Arguello Boulevard, where the suspects exited their vehicle and initiated a foot chase.
One suspect fired a gun at the officers during the pursuit though no bystanders or officers were struck by the gunfire. Additionally, no officers returned fire at the suspects, according to a statement by the SFPD.
Officers were able to take one suspect into custody and located and secured a firearm that had been discarded by one of the suspects during the initial foot pursuit.
Additional officers responded to the scene, establishing a perimeter around the area. They determined that the second suspect fled the scene and learned that the third suspect possibly entered a building on the 3500 block of Geary Boulevard.
Members of the SFPD tactical team and the crisis/hostage negotiations team subsequently arrived on the scene in an attempt to make contact with the third suspect.
The tactical officers entered and conducted a sweep of the building, which determined that the third suspect fled the scene prior to the establishment of the perimeter.
Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with "SFPD." You may remain anonymous.