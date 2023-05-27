Cleo Moore about the delay

Cleo Moore, the mother of the slain man, decried the delay on the courthouse steps.

 San Francisco Rising

The case against the San Francisco police officer who allegedly shot and killed Sean Moore has again been delayed amid family concerns the district attorney is considering dropping charges.

Officer Kenneth Cha's defense attorney said in court on Friday that he needed additional time to prepare for the case and to file two defense motionsMission Local first reported.

Ex // Top Stories

@afortincaldera

afortin-caldera@sfexaminer.com