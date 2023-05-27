The case against the San Francisco police officer who allegedly shot and killed Sean Moore has again been delayed amid family concerns the district attorney is considering dropping charges.
Officer Kenneth Cha's defense attorney said in court on Friday that he needed additional time to prepare for the case and to file two defense motions, Mission Local first reported.
Homicide charges were filed against Cha in 2021 after Moore died in 2020 from complications arising from the shooting, which occurred three years prior. However, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has claimed some prosecutions of police officers were "politically motivated" under her predecessor Chesa Boudin, whose recall she championed last year.
The district attorney in early May moved to dismiss charges against SFPD Officer Christopher Flores who allegedly shot and critically injured an assault suspect in 2019. And in February, Jenkins dismissed charges against Christopher Samayoa, who allegedly shot and killed Keita O’Neil in 2017.
Jenkins also opted not to pursue charges against the Walgreens security guard who allegedly shot and killed Banko Brown on April 27, prompting the San Francisco Board of Supervisors to call upon California Attorney General Rob Bonta to review the case.
"The DA’s decision to delay justice in the case against Kenneth Cha isn’t a standalone act; it’s a pattern," said co-director of San Francisco Rising Emily Lee. "Look at the cases of Keita O’Neil and Banko Brown, where she dropped the charges. She is refusing to bring accountability in cases of police or vigilante violence, acting as more of an ally to police than to the victims’ families."
Cha and another San Francisco Police Department officer were called in the early morning hours on Jan. 6, 2017 to Moore's home in the Ocean View area by a neighbor who claimed Moore – whom he had a restraining order against – had been banging on a wall adjacent to his home.
The officers attempted to arrest Moore for allegedly violating the restraining order, leading to a physical altercation in which Moore allegedly broke an officer's nose and culminated in Cha allegedly shooting Moore in his stomach and leg.
"I’ve been here for a year and six months and I’ve only heard, 'We have to get more evidence,'" said Cleo Moore, Sean Moore's mother. "I don’t know what other evidence they need. That officer, he is a killer. But I’m going to be here. I’m going to wheel in with my little walker until I can’t wheel in anymore. That is my child and I love him. He should not be in his grave.”
The next court hearing in Cha's case is scheduled for June 29.