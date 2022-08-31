Newsom at podium

Gov. Gavin Newsom has until Sept. 30 to sign a bill into law that would create a controversial new judicial branch for street homelessness, mental health and substance use disorder dubbed CARE Court.

 Jim Wilson/The New York Times

California will launch a new and controversial approach to coping with street homelessness, mental health issues and substance use disorder, after state lawmakers this week cleared the way for a new judicial branch dubbed Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment Court — or CARE Court.

Governor Gavin Newsom has until Sept. 30 to sign the bill, SB 1338, and has signaled he will. The proposal was introduced by Senators Tom Umberg (D-Santa Ana) and Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton). Senator Scott Wiener, a democrat who represents San Francisco, also signed on as a co-author of the bill.

