California will launch a new and controversial approach to coping with street homelessness, mental health issues and substance use disorder, after state lawmakers this week cleared the way for a new judicial branch dubbed Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment Court — or CARE Court.
Governor Gavin Newsom has until Sept. 30 to sign the bill, SB 1338, and has signaled he will. The proposal was introduced by Senators Tom Umberg (D-Santa Ana) and Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton). Senator Scott Wiener, a democrat who represents San Francisco, also signed on as a co-author of the bill.
“We are overjoyed, we are ecstatic about the partnership from the legislature and received overwhelming bipartisan support,” said Jason Elliott, senior counselor to Newsom.
The controversial approach comes as San Francisco and the rest of the state reach for tools and solutions to address widespread homelessness and open drug use.
CARE Court will overhaul California’s mental health system particularly for people diagnosed with schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders. Authors of the bill estimate about 12,000 Californians could be appropriate candidates for CARE Court.
The program builds on the state’s existing court systems by enabling first responders, health care providers, family members, even roommates, to petition to have someone enter a new civil procedure where a judge oversees their mental health treatment plan.
A public defender would be assigned to those referred to CARE Court, as well as an advocate to help determine treatment options and housing. The care plans could last up to two years, and county behavioral health departments would oversee and provide the treatment.
A supplementary bill will allocate $63 million to local governments and behavioral health departments to initiate the program, which will first roll out in just seven counties. San Francisco is one of the counties that will start, along with Glenn, Orange, Riverside, San Diego, Stanislaus and Tuolumne. The initial group must implement the program starting October 1, 2023; remaining counties have until December 1, 2024 to get started.
Newsom’s advisor added that much of the inspiration for the proposal, which hasn’t been tried elsewhere, came from the governor’s experience in San Francisco.
“Gavin Newsom was Mayor Gavin Newsom and before that he was on the Board (of Supervisors) in your city. That’s where the idea came from,” Elliott said. “His evolution on this issue began when he was a local official a couple of decades ago, coming to understand the complexity of problems in the Tenderloin and how challenging it is to address mental, behavioral health and housing, all of these things are intertwined.”
But the swift and widely bipartisan support that CARE Court received in the legislature doesn’t match some of the vocal criticism from health, housing and civil liberties groups across the state.
Critics point to well-documented shortages in mental health treatment beds, low-income housing, and low-barrier substance use treatment programs where CARE Court participants could receive the kind of care the program wants participants to receive.
“CARE Court would pour millions of dollars into a new coercive civil court framework, while ignoring the State’s desperate needs for deeply affordable housing and supportive services,” a letter signed by dozens of opponents to the bill reads. “It will only lead to institutionalization and criminalization of those already isolated in the streets and increase stigma, discrimination, and the likelihood of abuse and exacerbation of current abuse experienced by people with mental health disabilities.”
The ACLU California Action, Human Rights Watch, Coalition on Homelessness, Mental Health Association of San Francisco, Disability Rights California and other advocacy groups have expressed opposition to the plan. Chief among criticisms is that the plan would force individuals into treatment if they do not cooperate, and that they could then be placed under conservatorship.
Conservatorship is a legal proceeding in which a judge appoints a family member or public guardian called a “conservator” to care for another adult, including overseeing their housing, health and financial decision-making.
While the bill funds behavioral health services, county-level conservators did not get any funding allocation to implement the plan. That has some concerned that their case loads could grow as a result of the program without adequate support.
“We don’t get any money out of CARE Court, but we will definitely see an increase in referrals,” said Scarlett Hughes, Executive Director of the California State Association of Public Administrators, Public Guardians and Public Conservators.
“The best case is we get more people into treatment voluntarily and increase the number of folks coming off the streets who can benefit from treatment,” said Hughes. “The worst case scenario for us is that there is a large number of folks who don’t make it, either of their own choice or unwillingness to participate. The worse case scenario is we conserve more people than ever before.”
Meanwhile, San Francisco’s Public Guardian office, which has lower case loads than some other parts of the state, told the Examiner that it is in support of the CARE Court plan. Supporters say it could provide a necessary tool to help move a specific portion of the homeless population into housing and treatment.
“It’s not humane to let people live on the streets, under freeways or in our public parks. It’s not safe to have tent encampments next to highways, sidewalks, parks, schools or day care centers,” said Senator Brian Jones, (R-Santee). “This measure I believe is the first truly bipartisan attempt to clear encampments off our streets. This is a humane, fair and safe approach to tackling the homeless problem here in our state.”
Now that the legislative hurdles are cleared, supporters say the real work around successfully executing the plan begins.
“We turn our attention to the more important and bigger challenge, which is implementation,” Elliott said.