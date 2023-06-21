Anh Le holds up a sign during a rally against AAPI hate in the Castro in April 2021. In California, anti-Black crimes have increased and remain the highest, while anti-Asian crimes have seen the highest percentage increase of 177.5%.
In the first month since its launch, California’s hate crime hotline recorded 180 incidents across the state according to a report issued by the California Civil Rights Department last week.
Of those 180, 24, or a little more than 13%, came from the Bay Area, according to a department spokesperson, but that may not be the full amount.
"It’s important to note that not every report included information on the county, and the numbers may be higher," said the spokesperson in a statement to The Examiner.
Only one came from San Francisco County, according to the spokesperson.
The hotline, known as the California vs. Hate Resource Line and Network, was launched in May in response to the growing number of hate crimes throughout California, particularly against Asian Americans. The roll out was timed to coincide with the start of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.
Of the nearly 200 reports made in May, race and ethnicity were the primary issues reported in the incidents, followed by religion and sexual orientation, according to the report.
Bay Area songwriter John Vanderslice playing Lost Church this June showcasing latest electronic album
While a more detailed breakdown has not been made available, all 10 of the state’s most populated counties were represented in the reported incidents, around 40% of the state’s counties overall.
The majority of the reports were made by the victim of targeted hate incidents themselves, while one in six reports were by someone else.
The rising tide of hate crimes rose nearly 33% from 2020 to 2021. California experienced 1,763 reported hate crimes across the state in 2021. That same year, there were nearly 11,000 incidents nationwide, according to the California Civil Rights Department.
“Make no mistake: Hate and discrimination remain a threat across the country,” said Kevin Kish, the director of the California Civil Rights Department, in a statement. “However, here in California, you’re not alone in the face of hate.”
The hotline also provides victims with access to support services, which half of those reporting accepted last month, according to the release.