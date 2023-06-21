Stop Asian Hate Crimes protester

Anh Le holds up a sign during a rally against AAPI hate in the Castro in April 2021. In California, anti-Black crimes have increased and remain the highest, while anti-Asian crimes have seen the highest percentage increase of 177.5%.

 Jordi Molina/Special to The Examiner

In the first month since its launch, California’s hate crime hotline recorded 180 incidents across the state according to a report issued by the California Civil Rights Department last week.

Of those 180, 24, or a little more than 13%, came from the Bay Area, according to a department spokesperson, but that may not be the full amount. 

Ex // Top Stories

ngurevich@sfexaminer.com