A constitutional amendment making its way through the California State Legislature proposes to end the practice of forced labor in the state prison system, and a Bay Area nonprofit is helping to lead the charge.

The proposed revision would change the state constitution, which prohibits involuntary servitude “except to punish crime.” The 13th Amendment in the U.S. Constitution abolished slavery across the country in 1865, except as a “punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted.”

