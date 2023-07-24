A constitutional amendment making its way through the California State Legislature proposes to end the practice of forced labor in the state prison system, and a Bay Area nonprofit is helping to lead the charge.
The proposed revision would change the state constitution, which prohibits involuntary servitude “except to punish crime.” The 13th Amendment in the U.S. Constitution abolished slavery across the country in 1865, except as a “punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted.”
Two-thirds of the California Assembly and Senate, respectively, would need to vote in favor of the proposed amendment before it’s presented to voters in the next general election. It would be enacted if a simple majority of voters approve.
The amendment, which Suisun City Assemblymember Lori Wilson introduced in February, hits close to home for Paul Briley. He’s the deputy director of Legal Services for Prisoners With Children, an Oakland-based nonprofit dedicated to criminal justice and one of the many co-sponsors of the amendment.
Briley told The Examiner that his currently incarcerated cousin works every day in the kitchen.
“He owes restitution, I believe he said at the end of the month, he makes $3.43 from working every day,” he said.
People incarcerated in California can make as little as 8 cents an hour in prisons, where they are required to work under state law. Jobs can include cooking, doing laundry, manufacturing products — like license plates — for outside entities, and even wildland firefighting.
Doing well on these work assignments can be beneficial, going on their record or making them a little money. But refusing to do so, Briley said, can lead to demerits that could even extend a prison sentence.
“It’s not like people do not want to work. They want to work,” said Briley. “But being forced to work is completely different than having the choice.”
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation told The Examiner in a statement it “does not comment on pending legislation.”
Wilson, the Suisun City assemblymember who introduced the amendment earlier this year, told The Examiner the proposal is “extremely important” to her.
California’s “legacy of slavery and forced labor runs deep,” she said, pointing to the exploitation of indigenous Californians in Spanish missions and the Black slaves forced to mine during the Gold Rush.
Formerly incarcerated people who spoke with The Examiner said the amendment is especially important for several reasons, including the dangerous work conditions they experienced in prison.
Alissa Moore, a LSPC policy fellow, served 25 years after she was sentenced at the age of 17, shuffling from job to job inside Valley State Prison in Chowchilla and the California Institution for Women in Chico.
Once she was released, Moore said she started working 70-hour weeks because that was what her work schedule inside looked like.
“What [the Board of Parole Hearings] expects you to do is unrealistic,” she said. “They want you to attend college, attend vocationals, several self-help groups, and they want you to work a full week.”
Ex // Top Stories
Workers want to purchase the brewery and run as a co-op
This week’s House debate over the Defense Department budget revealed how much unabashed ignorance and bigotry remain
A City Lights staple looks back on her long-ago love in San Francisco
And that workweek could consist of anything. One of Moore’s first assignments was to cut hair, a job for which she had zero training.
That was an easier gig than some of the other assignments, but the physical toll these jobs can take can be incredibly serious.
“I’ve seen limbs cut off, I’ve seen fingers cut off,” she said. Sometimes, these situations can even be fatal: Moore said her friend died fighting a fire after she was “crushed by a falling rock that she requested to be moved from.”
“A friend of mine was on the fire line on the front line,” said Moore. “She asked the sergeant to be moved back off the line. “The sergeant said, ‘No, push the line in because all the California firefighters are on the front line.’”
Moore sustained injuries in her hands while doing a cleaning work assignment in her early years of incarceration. She was given a corrosive substance used to strip floors of wax. The cleaning agent turned Moore’s hands blue and cut off circulation, leaving her with persistent problems.
“I can’t really pick things up or open anything,” she said. “It’s kind of scary, like if you’re driving or something, your hands go numb.”
And it’s not just physical. These work assignments can leave mental scars, too.
Lawrence Cox, another LSPC policy fellow, served nearly 17 years in facilities in California, and as well as time out of state in Arizona, Oklahoma and Mississippi.
Cox said he struggled to deal with the prison staff’s treatment during work assignments.
“I’ve never dealt with anxiety until I began to experience such extreme misconduct from staff and then watched how reprisal is heaped upon you after you decide to speak up and say something about it,” he said.
Cox said he still hears about mistreatment from his friends who are currently incarcerated. They call him nearly every day to share the latest experience they’ve had while being forced to work in the penal system. Moore and Briley said they get similar calls, too.
These experiences make the amendment’s passage especially pressing for the trio, as well as other advocates. Convincing lawmakers is another matter.
A similar amendment died on the Senate floor last year, which LSPC policy analyst Jeronimo Aguilar said stemmed from confusion over another piece of legislation that would provide incarcerated people with an actual wage. This led to concern about how much it would cost the state of California, and the amendment didn’t move forward.
“Our amendment doesn’t mention wages,” said Aguilar. “It’s about folks having the autonomy to not be forced into labor against their will, or coerced or manipulated.”
Aguilar said he is confident that two-thirds of the California Assembly will support the amendment. If that doesn’t happen by the end of this year’s legislative session, he said there will still be time for it to end up on the ballot in 2024.
“This time around we’ve learned a lot,” said Aguilar. “This is really unprecedented territory that we’re embarking upon, there’s never been this kind of campaign before.”