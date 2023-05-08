San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins

As calls rise for her office to release footage from the killing of Banko Brown last month, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins says doing so "could compromise the investigation."

A week after Jenkins said prosecutors wouldn't charge with murder the Walgreens security guard who claimed he acted in self-defense when he shot and killed Brown, 24, on Market Street on April 27, Jenkins said on Monday that an "investigation into the killing of Banko Brown is ongoing."

