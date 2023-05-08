As calls rise for her office to release footage from the killing of Banko Brown last month, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins says doing so "could compromise the investigation."
A week after Jenkins said prosecutors wouldn't charge with murder the Walgreens security guard who claimed he acted in self-defense when he shot and killed Brown, 24, on Market Street on April 27, Jenkins said on Monday that an "investigation into the killing of Banko Brown is ongoing."
"I hear and understand the concerns from people calling for transparency, but releasing any evidence before the investigation is complete could compromise the investigation and is unethical," Jenkins said in a statement on Monday, pointing to a portion of the state code that allows the withholding of law enforcement records from public disclosure.
Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony allegedly shot and killed Brown outside of a Market Street Walgreens, telling investigators that he acted in self-defense after stopping Brown from allegedly shoplifting. The San Francisco Standard reported that Brown threatened to stab Anthony, but Jenkins has said that Anthony was the only one armed with a weapon.
An eyewitness told Mission Local that he saw Anthony throw Brown to the ground before kicking him out of the store. Anthony then allegedly returned to the store, before going outside the Walgreens and shooting Brown, according to the witness.
Donald Washington Jr. told the outlet that Anthony "shot that boy over some snacks."
Jenkins said she "will publicly release a comprehensive report that provides a full accounting of the evidence reviewed" if her office decides not to charge Anthony, 33, in the shooting. She said police are still investigating the killing, preventing her from releasing footage.
Her announcement on Monday followed calls from the state level to release footage, and preceded an expected San Francisco Board of Supervisors vote on Tuesday pleading for her to do just that.
State Sen. Scott Wiener on Sunday called upon evidence "to be released to the public." The board, meanwhile, is slated on Tuesday to vote on a resolution "urging the District Attorney to release police reports, witness accounts and video information" from Brown's killing.
Aaron Peskin, the board's president, said his conversations with police officers indicated that charges of some kind should've been filed. On May 2, the supervisors heard more than two hours of public comment calling on Jenkins to file charges.
In announcing the decision not to charge Anthony on May 1, Jenkins said her office would "not be pursuing murder charges, at this time, in connection to the shooting." She added that "evidence clearly shows that the suspect believed he was in mortal danger and acted in self-defense."
"We cannot bring forward charges when there is credible evidence of reasonable self-defense," Jenkins said at the time. "Doing so would be unethical and create false hope for a successful prosecution."
Jenkins said Monday that prosecutors had until 4 p.m. on May 1 to make a charging decision, at which point Anthony would've been in custody for more than 72 hours and would need to be released. Her initial announcement of the decision not to charge Anthony made no mention of the charging deadline, nor did it say whether the case was still open. Jenkins then told the Bay Area Reporter on May 4 that Brown's death was "still an open case."