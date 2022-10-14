San Francisco County Jail

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins is using motions to detain accused drug dealers in jail as one way to disrupt The City’s notorious drug trade and ongoing opioid overdose crisis. But judges aren't always ruling in the D.A.'s favor..

 Jessica Christian

Imagine a sold-out Oracle Park. Now imagine every one of those spectators dead from a fentanyl overdose.

Prosecutors in District Attorney Brooke Jenkins’ office are drawing dramatic pictures for judges, hoping to illustrate the danger that people accused of dealing drugs pose to the public — and asking judges to hold them in jail.

ashanks@sfexaminer.com