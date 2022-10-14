San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins is using motions to detain accused drug dealers in jail as one way to disrupt The City’s notorious drug trade and ongoing opioid overdose crisis. But judges aren't always ruling in the D.A.'s favor..
Imagine a sold-out Oracle Park. Now imagine every one of those spectators dead from a fentanyl overdose.
Prosecutors in District Attorney Brooke Jenkins’ office are drawing dramatic pictures for judges, hoping to illustrate the danger that people accused of dealing drugs pose to the public — and asking judges to hold them in jail.
In a recent case from August, officers found more than 450 grams of fentanyl, plus methamphetamine and an unmarked and loaded gun during their search of a man’s backpack. It began after he made a $20 cocaine sale to an undercover police officer in Civic Center’s open-air drug market, which Jenkins has pledged to clean up.
Describing the man as an “extreme danger to public safety,” prosecutors under San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins asked a judge to detain him in jail before trial.
The judge balked and denied the motion to detain, as is often the case.
Motions to detain are one of the many tools District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has said she will increasingly use in an attempt to disrupt The City’s notorious drug trade and ongoing opioid overdose crisis. Thus far, judges are consistently skeptical and her prosecutors have had little success in the courtroom.
Defense attorneys argue that the reason is simple: judges are complying with the law.
“Unfortunately, instead of seeking a real, more nuanced solution, (the District Attorney's Office) is doing something that's getting a lot of news attention,” said Anita Nabha, an attorney in the San Francisco Public Defender’s Office.
Thus far, 12 motions to detain have been filed under Jenkins' watch. Two were granted. Six were denied outright, while cash bail was set in three. One remains pending.
As she pledges to fight a “war on fentanyl,” Jenkins may have lost quite a few battles, but she’s doubled down on the approach. She said at a press conference earlier this month that her prosecutors are “continuing to advance new legal theories and arguments to make sure the judges understand the dangers that these fentanyl dealers present to the public.”
California and the nation’s views continue to shift, as does legal precedent, to recognize the harm caused by unnecessary incarceration. Judges are reluctant to lock a person behind bars while they await trial when an alternative, such as drug treatment or a job, or an electronic monitoring ankle bracelet might meet the same objective.
Jenkins’ recalled predecessor, Chesa Boudin, pledged to request a person be detained only if they posed an immediate threat to the public. Jenkins promised to request pretrial detention more liberally.
Before locking a defendant away, California requires judges to ensure that there isn’t a better, less punitive way to ensure public safety and the defendant's return to court.
San Francisco has increasingly leaned on those alternatives to reduce the jail population. For example, according to the Harvard Gazette, the number of people awaiting trial who are monitored by an ankle bracelet has increased by 308% since 2020 in San Francisco.
Jenkins’ attorneys are making their case for detention based on the severe lethality of fentanyl relative to other drugs, which she readily points out has caused more deaths in San Francisco since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. They list alarming statistics to drive home the point, such as the illustration of Oracle Park, to demonstrate how many people can die from a backpack’s worth of fentanyl.
But the arguments by Jenkins’ attorneys are being made in a different legal landscape than even just a decade ago.
In a case that originated in San Francisco, the California Supreme Court ruled in 2021 that judges must consider a defendants’ ability to pay cash bail when setting it. And they must consider any viable alternatives to cash bail that would ensure the defendant returns to court.
“In order to detain an arrestee…a court must first find by clear and convincing evidence that no condition short of detention could suffice and then ensure the detention otherwise complies with statutory and constitutional requirements,” the California Supreme Court wrote in its pivotal 2021 Humphrey decision, which limited the ability of courts to set bail on, or detain, defendants.
As the court noted in the Humphrey decision, incarceration before trial — before guilt is determined — can put a defendant at risk of losing their job, home, or even custody of their child.
Further complicating matters, there’s already a backlog of cases in San Francisco’s courts, noted public defender Mano Raju in a recent interview with The Examiner.
The public defender’s office has taken legal action against The City and aims to remedy this delay, which it says has left scores of defendants languishing in jail well beyond their guaranteed 100-day trial window under the state constitution.
"There are many many people who get released or remain out of custody and are successful on pretrial diversion programs," Nabha said, adding that courts are not hamstrung if someone violates those terms of release.
In one recent case, a man was arrested for a third time on drug-dealing charges after twice being released on his own recognizance, which included a condition of electronic monitoring and a pledge to stay away from the Civic Center and Tenderloin areas.
“I have a job to do and I intend to use every tool in my tool box to function as a deterrent”
The man's arrests, prosecutors wrote, "evidence the risk that defendant's release will pose to public safety."
The judge agreed, and the man was detained.
Nabha, who represented Humphrey in the landmark case, said there is only a “narrow class of people” for whom pretrial detention is legal.
“This is politics,” Nabha said of Jenkins’ commitment to filing pretrial detention motions.
The City is caught up in a “criminal punishment response that doesn’t address the root” cause of addiction, Nabha argued, and should instead focus on expanding access to treatment. In other words, supply will always find a way to meet demand.
"As long as there's demand, there's going to be more people who are going to take an opportunity to make an income,” Nabha said.
