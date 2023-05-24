Geoffrea Morris speaking at a rally for Banko Brown

Geoffrea Morris speaking at a rally outside the Office of District Attorney Brooke Jenkins urging prosecution for the killing of Banko Brown, in San Francisco on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

California's top prosecutor will review the decision of San Francisco's top prosecutor not to charge a Walgreens security guard for shooting and killing Banko Brown last month. 

On the same day the San Francisco Board of Supervisors called upon him to do so, California Attorney General Rob Bonta told multiple outlets that he would investigate whether San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' decision not to charge Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony "was an abuse of discretion." 

