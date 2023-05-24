California's top prosecutor will review the decision of San Francisco's top prosecutor not to charge a Walgreens security guard for shooting and killing Banko Brown last month.
On the same day the San Francisco Board of Supervisors called upon him to do so, California Attorney General Rob Bonta told multiple outlets that he would investigate whether San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' decision not to charge Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony "was an abuse of discretion."
A spokesperson for Bonta's office first told The San Francisco Standard of the state review on Tuesday night. The Examiner is awaiting comment from Bonta's office and will update this story when we hear back.
Since initially announcing she wouldn't press charges, Jenkins has faced criticism from supervisors and the broader public. The Board of Supervisors first passed a resolution calling upon her to release evidence in the case, then passed another on Tuesday asking for Bonta or the U.S. Department of Justice to review the case.
John Burris, the Oakland civil rights attorney representing Brown's family, told The Examiner in an interview this month that such a review would be "appropriate." Burris said Brown's family is pursuing a wrongful death lawsuit.
Bonta last week declined to pursue charges against a former San Francisco police officer who shot and killed a Black man in 2017. Jenkins opted not to follow through on the charges, which were believed to be the first in The City accusing an on-duty police officer of killing someone, and called the initial charging decision politically motivated.