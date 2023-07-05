The last of three police shooting cases San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins inherited from her recalled predecessor is set for its final hearing later this month.
Jenkins will move to dismiss voluntary manslaughter charges against former San Francisco Police Officer Kenneth Cha in a July 18 hearing where a judge will rule on the motion, a spokesperson for her office confirmed to The Examiner on Wednesday.
Jenkins informed the family of Sean Moore — whom Cha shot in 2017 and who died three years later from those injuries — about her decision on Sunday.
In a statement to The Examiner, Jenkins said her office didn't have enough evidence that can "sustain our burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt that Cha did not act in reasonable self-defense."
She pointed to George Gascon, The City's top prosecutor when the shooting occurred, declining to press charges against Cha. When Chesa Boudin decided to do so, the only "identifiable change was a change in administration and personnel … (we) cannot ethically prosecute this case in good faith."
"I'm very angry, I'm beyond angry," Kenneth Blackmon, Moore's brother, told Mission Local on Sunday. "I'm in disbelief, to be honest with you."
Moore family lawyer John Burris told the outlet the decision was "very disappointing" and that this is another example of Jenkins "giving officers a pass in very questionable cases."
Moore had also previously filed a lawsuit against The City over the shooting, which his family took over after he died and settled for $3.25 million. However, The City didn't acknowledge any wrongdoing.
Cha shot Moore on the steps of his Ocean View neighborhood home on Jan 6, 2017. Cha and his partner, Chris Patino, were responding to a noise complaint filed by Moore's neighbor. Moore, who was schizophrenic, allegedly violated his restraining order by pounding on a shared wall.
Body cam footage of the dispute showed Moore, behind a metal security door, denying he violated the order and repeatedly cursing at and telling the officers to leave.
After a few minutes of confrontation, Cha pepper sprayed Moore in the eyes. Patino then struck Moore with a baton and pushed him down the stairs. Cha shot Moore twice, striking him in the abdomen and the leg.
Moore, 42, was unarmed and had a history of mental illness.
He died in 2020 due to complications related to the shooting while he was serving a sentence at San Quentin State Prison for separate charges, according to the Marin County coroner.
A year after Moore died, then-District Attorney Boudin charged Cha with voluntary manslaughter and assault with a semiautomatic firearm, along with multiple enhancements.
"We rely on officers to follow their training and to de-escalate situations; instead, in just eight minutes, Officer Cha elevated a nonviolent encounter to one that took Sean Moore's life," Boudin said in a statement at the time.
Jenkins wrote in her motion to dismiss, obtained by Mission Local, that former Assistant District Attorney Lateef Gray's role in Cha's prosecution constituted an ethical breach. Gray, whom Boudin tabbed to investigate police shootings, represented Moore in his civil suit against The City. He told the outlet he "never worked on the criminal case."
The outlet reported that Jenkins, as an assistant district attorney in 2017, prosecuted Moore on assault and threat charges stemming from a separate incident that same year. Mission Local also reported last month that an assistant district attorney who prosecuted Moore for punching Cha's partner on the night of the shooting ultimately married Cha's partner after meeting him during the investigation.
Jenkins' decision to dismiss charges against Cha marks the third time she's undone Boudin's efforts to prosecute a city police officer for shooting a civilian.
In March, a judge dismissed the case of policeman Christopher Samayoa, who shot and killed Keita O'Neil — another unarmed Black man — in 2020. Jenkins said charges were filed for "political reasons and not in the interest of justice." California Attorney General Rob Bonta later opted not to take the case.
In May, she also dismissed charges Boudin levied against police officer Christopher Flores, who shot Jamaica Hampton in the Mission District in 2019. He survived, but needed his leg amputated due to the injuries.