This is the last of three police shooting cases Jenkins has inherited from her predecessor, Chesa Boudin, all of which she has moved to dismiss.

 

The last of three police shooting cases San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins inherited from her recalled predecessor is set for its final hearing later this month.

Jenkins will move to dismiss voluntary manslaughter charges against former San Francisco Police Officer Kenneth Cha in a July 18 hearing where a judge will rule on the motion, a spokesperson for her office confirmed to The Examiner on Wednesday.

