sfpd cruiser

Four people have been charged with murder following the fatal shooting in North Beach on April 23.

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

San Francisco prosecutors have charged four Bay Area residents with several felonies, including murder, for their alleged roles in the April mass shooting in North Beach.

The San Francisco District Attorney's Office charged Nkeosi Jackson, Malachi Lefiti, Jeremiah Thomas and Marilyn Sahugun-Lopez with murder, two counts of attempted murder and two counts of attempted second-degree robbery on Thursday.

ngurevich@sfexaminer.com