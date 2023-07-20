San Francisco prosecutors have charged four Bay Area residents with several felonies, including murder, for their alleged roles in the April mass shooting in North Beach.
The San Francisco District Attorney's Office charged Nkeosi Jackson, Malachi Lefiti, Jeremiah Thomas and Marilyn Sahugun-Lopez with murder, two counts of attempted murder and two counts of attempted second-degree robbery on Thursday.
One person died and four others — including two of the people charged — were injured in the April 23 shooting, which police and prosecutors said occurred after a robbery gone wrong.
"Addressing gun violence is a top priority for my administration," said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. "We will ensure that there is accountability and appropriate consequences for heinous crimes like this one that gravely threaten residents, visitors, businesses and our communities."
On April 23 at around 11 p.m., San Francisco police officers responded to reports of a shooting in North Beach. First responders pronounced 23-year-old Suisun City resident Isaiah Thomas dead at the scene at Columbus and Grant Avenues.
A pair of 24-year-old Sacramento men sustained injuries that weren't life-threatening in the alleged altercation, as did Oakland residents Lefiti, 22, and Sahugun-Lopez, 20.
Police arrested Lefiti two days after the shooting, booking him into San Francisco County Jail for murder, three counts of attempted murder, attempted robbery, conspiracy, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person with a gang enhancement. The San Francisco Police Department said Thursday that Lefiti was arrested again this week on updated charges.
Jackson, a 22-year-old San Franciscan, Thomas, a 21-year-old Suisun City resident, and Sahugun-Lopez were also arrested on Tuesday before being booked into San Francisco County Jail. All four were arraigned on Thursday afternoon.
Thursday's charges also included allegations of great bodily injury and personal and intentional use of a firearm. Jackson, Lefiti, and Thomas faced additional allegations that the crimes were committed in association with a criminal street gang, as well as two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm and one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. Lefiti and Jackson were also charged with being convicted felons in possession of a firearm.
Jackson, Lefiti and Thomas each face 50 years to life in state prison, while Sahugun-Lopez faces 26 years to life.
Prosecutors said police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information can anonymously call the San Francisco Police Department at 415-575-4444 or text a message beginning with "SFPD" to TIP411.