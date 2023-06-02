The former chief financial officer of a San Francisco seafood company has been accused of embezzling millions of dollars by using corporate funds to make luxury purchases and pay personal expenses.
A federal grand jury indicted Antonietta Nguyen, a 55-year-old Brisbane resident, charging her with five counts of wire fraud and aiding and abetting wire fraud.
She allegedly stole roughly $2.7 million from ABS Seafood, a private seafood wholesaler and importer, over at least six and a half years until her termination from the company in May 2020.
As CFO, Nguyen's responsibilities included, but were not limited to, maintaining ABS Seafood's account records, preparing financial reports, and applying for and maintaining corporate credit cards. She was also a minority shareholder in the company.
Prosecutors allege that Nguyen used money from ABS Seafood's deposit account at Cathay Bank to pay for items charged to her personal credit cards, which were maintained with J.P Morgan Chase and Wells Faro Bank. She also had a personal deposit account with Wells Fargo.
Her charges included personal travel, as well as luxury goods from brands including Louis Vuitton, Hermes, Goyard, Chanel and Neiman Marcus.
One of the suspects "displayed a gun" before the three took the victim's cellphone and purse, according to University of California Police Department
Nguyen is also alleged to have used company funds to pay state property taxes at her Bay Area residence and college tuition fees for a relative.
According to the indictment, Nguyen didn't disclose her expenses to ABS Seafood, nor did she provide the company with any kind of reimbursement.
Instead, she booked false entries into ABS Seafood's QuickBooks accounting software and provided falsified financial reports to the company's shareholders and tax preparers and auditors who handled ABS Seafood's annual financial statements and tax returns.
Nguyen was arrested June 1 at her home in Brisbane and was released on a $250,000 bond. She faces a maximum sentence of 20 years and a fine of $250,000, plus restitution, for each count of wire fraud.