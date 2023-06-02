ABS Seafood

Located at Pier 45, ABS Seafood has supplied Bay Area sushi bars, restaurants, and grocery stores since 1965.

 San Francisco Legacy Business

The former chief financial officer of a San Francisco seafood company has been accused of embezzling millions of dollars by using corporate funds to make luxury purchases and pay personal expenses. 

A federal grand jury indicted Antonietta Nguyen, a 55-year-old Brisbane resident, charging her with five counts of wire fraud and aiding and abetting wire fraud. 

