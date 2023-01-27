24845795_web1_210415-SFE-Dolan-Speeding_1

The driver suffered only non-life threatening injuries in the crash, but a male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and a female passenger died at a hospital.

A boy was taken into custody following a fiery crash that killed two people in San Jose's first fatal traffic collision of 2023.

San Jose Police Department officers responded about 4:20 a.m. on Friday to the area of Blossom Hill Road near Endicott Boulevard on reports of a single-vehicle collision and found the burning vehicle at the scene, according to a department statement.

