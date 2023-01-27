A boy was taken into custody following a fiery crash that killed two people in San Jose's first fatal traffic collision of 2023.
San Jose Police Department officers responded about 4:20 a.m. on Friday to the area of Blossom Hill Road near Endicott Boulevard on reports of a single-vehicle collision and found the burning vehicle at the scene, according to a department statement.
The boy driving the car was found to have suffered only non-life threatening injuries, but a male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and a female passenger was taken to a hospital where she died of her injuries.
The identities of the two fatally injured occupants of the vehicle were not released pending notification of their next of kin.
A preliminary investigation into the collision revealed the three people were inside the vehicle – a 2018 Hyundai sedan which had been reported stolen the previous day – that was traveling northbound on Cottle Road "at a high rate of speed" when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a light police at the corner of Blossom Hill Road.
"The collision caused the vehicle to immediately burst into flames," the SJPD reported.
The driver of the vehicle, whose name was not released due to his age, was arrested and booked for driving a stolen vehicle and two counts of vehicular manslaughter.
An investigation into the collision is ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to contact San Jose police at 408 277-4654.