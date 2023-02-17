26646352_web1_210929-SFE-DURAN-bonta_1

Rob Bonta announced the state's first post-justice conviction unit on Feb. 17. 

 Anne Wernikoff/CalMatters

The state Department of Justice is establishing a special branch to weed out and rectify potentially erroneous criminal convictions, Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Friday.  

The Post-Conviction Justice Unit will work with broad discretion alongside local district attorneys to "conduct investigations and reviews aimed at resolving wrongful or improper criminal convictions," according to the Attorney General's office.

