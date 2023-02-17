The state Department of Justice is establishing a special branch to weed out and rectify potentially erroneous criminal convictions, Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Friday.
The Post-Conviction Justice Unit will work with broad discretion alongside local district attorneys to "conduct investigations and reviews aimed at resolving wrongful or improper criminal convictions," according to the Attorney General's office.
Matters include identifying cases that may be suitable for potential resentencing and working through cases where there might be evidence of significant integrity issues.
"Despite our best efforts, we know our criminal legal system is not infallible," said Bonta. "Whether it's as a result of bias, changes in forensics or any other issues, our system is not foolproof and we must make every effort to ensure the integrity of prosecutions in our state."
The unit's creation is part of a growing effort among prosecutorial offices in establishing and operating specialized units to review individual cases and post-conviction investigations.
The California Innocence Coalition, which consists of the four innocence projects in the state, said, "AG Bonta's creation of the Post-Conviction Justice Unit is a powerful recognition of California's need to address the problem of wrong conviction in our state."
The CIC added that it "welcomes this ambitious effort and looks forward to our continued collaboration with the AG's office to rectify wrongful convictions."
It will initially be staffed by two deputy attorneys general from the department's Criminal Law Division. The attorneys' efforts include reviewing and evaluating cases being handled by the DOJ regardless of whether the department is either the prosecuting agency or handling a case on appeal.
Once protocols and standards are finalized, the attorneys will also review claims of innocence or wrongful conviction. They will also provide assistance to local authorities, especially when said authorities do not operate a conviction integrity unit of their own.
"While this is only a beginning, it represents a critical step forward for further fostering a culture of integrity and transparency that supports trust in the law," said Bonta.