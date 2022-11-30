A bomb threat prompted the evacuation of Tamalpais High School in Mill Valley today, though no traces of a threat were found by authorities.
The school, located at 700 Miller Ave., received the threat via phone about 9:30 a.m., according to a letter released by Tamalpais High School Principal J.C. Farr.
All students and staff were evacuated from the school as a precaution as Mill Valley Police Department units were called to the scene to canvas Tamalpais High School for evidence of a threat.
Classes at the school were cancelled for the day, and a reunification center for parents to collect students was established at Mill Valley Community Center located at 180 Camino Alto.
The public was advised to avoid the school as police conducted an investigation, and students were told not to return to the campus to collect belongings that may have been left behind during the evacuation. Nearby residents were also told to shelter in place as the search was conducted.
The MVPD announced about 2:05 p.m. that the school was searched thoroughly with police canines, though no evidence of a threat was uncovered. The shelter in place orders for surrounding residents were subsequently lifted, though the school remained closed and all campus activities were suspended for the rest of the day.