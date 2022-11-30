police_tape_vertical_1

Tamalpais High School received the threat via phone, prompting the evacuation as Mill Valley police searched the campus.

A bomb threat prompted the evacuation of Tamalpais High School in Mill Valley today, though no traces of a threat were found by authorities.

The school, located at 700 Miller Ave., received the threat via phone about 9:30 a.m., according to a letter released by Tamalpais High School Principal J.C. Farr.

