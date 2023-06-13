Cash App Founder Slain

Nima Momeni sits in the courtroom during an appearance at the Hall of Justice in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

 Jeff Chiu/AP Photo

The man accused of killing Cash App founder Bob Lee in San Francisco had his preliminary hearing delayed another six weeks during a Tuesday court appearance in The City.

In other words, a judge won't determine if prosecutors have gathered enough evidence to pursue charges against Nima Momeni until nearly four months after Lee's death, and a trial would only begin if they do.  

