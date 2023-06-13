The man accused of killing Cash App founder Bob Lee in San Francisco had his preliminary hearing delayed another six weeks during a Tuesday court appearance in The City.
In other words, a judge won't determine if prosecutors have gathered enough evidence to pursue charges against Nima Momeni until nearly four months after Lee's death, and a trial would only begin if they do.
Tuesday was the first court appearance for Momeni since he parted ways with his previous attorney, Paula Canny, two weeks ago. Canny told reporters the split was due to a conflict of interest with Momeni, but didn't divulge any other details.
A San Francisco judge rescheduled Nima Momeni's preliminary hearing for July 31. The two-day hearing will determine whether prosecutors have enough evidence to pursue murder charges against the tech entrepreneur.
According to Mission Local, his new Florida-based lawyers, Saam Zangeneh and Bradford Cohen, are awaiting approval to practice law in California.
Zageneh and Cohen's defense team also includes three California attorneys, including San Francisco's Tony Brass. All five lawyers appeared in court with Momeni on Tuesday.
"Whatever happened in the past is in the past. We are fresh eyes, fresh perspectives," Zangeneh told reporters outside the courtroom, according to multiple outlets. He declined to comment on the details of their case, adding he was still in the process of gathering evidence.
Momeni will remain in custody until next month's hearing.
Prosecutors alleged that Momeni murdered Lee with a kitchen knife in The City's Rincon Hill neighborhood on April 4. The conflict stemmed from a confrontation between Lee and Momeni over Lee's relationship with Momeni's sister, Khazar Elyassnia, and whether he had taken drugs with her. Momeni last month pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder charges.