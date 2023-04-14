Bob Lee killing

Nima Momeni and Bob Lee reportedly went out with friends the night of the stabbing. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

The Bay Area tech consultant and the tech executive whom he allegedly stabbed to death earlier this month reportedly went out with friends the night of the killing.

The Los Angeles Times on Friday reported that Nima Momeni, the 38-year-old entrepreneur whom police arrested on Thursday in connection to the April 4 killing of Cash App founder Bob Lee, had gone out with mutual friends before the slaying.

