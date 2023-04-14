The Los Angeles Times on Friday reported that Nima Momeni, the 38-year-old entrepreneur whom police arrested on Thursday in connection to the April 4 killing of Cash App founder Bob Lee, had gone out with mutual friends before the slaying.
A source told the outlet that Momeni was upset with Lee, blaming the 43-year-old for "someone in the party having too much to drink."
Mission Local reported on Thursday, citing police sources hours before officials confirmed Momeni's arrest, that Lee and Momeni were in the latter's car on the morning of April 4. They confronted each other, which continued when they exited the vehicle. Momeni then allegedly stabbed and killed Lee, according to the outlet.
Citing "a source familiar with the circumstances of the events leading up to the killing" who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the Times reported that the pair "didn't know each other very well." San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins and Police Chief Bill Scott said in a Thursday press conference that Lee and Momeni knew one another, but wouldn't speak to a motive in the killing nor would they say whether he was found with a weapon.
Momeni was not arraigned on Friday, as previously scheduled, because his attorney was on vacation.
He will now be arraigned on April 25, and he will be held without the bail in the meantime. He will enter a plea on that date, with the judge set to decide upon San Francisco prosecutors' request to hold Momeni in pre-trial detention at that point.
San Francisco police arrested Momeni at an Emeryville live-work loft on Thursday, 10 days after Lee was fatally stabbed. Prosecutors charged Momeni with murder and an enhancement alleging that he "personally used" a knife to kill Lee. The San Francisco Chronicle reported on Thursday, and the Times confirmed on Friday, that Momeni was charged in 2011 with selling a switchblade knife.