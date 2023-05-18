Momeni, a 38-year-old tech consultant who knew Lee and who was also charged with using a knife in commission of a crime, entered his plea in a San Francisco court room. The hearing had been postponed three times.
A judge ordered that Momeni be held without bail. His attorney, Paula Canny, had argued in court filings earlier this week that her client should be released.
Bob Lee, a tech pioneer known for creating the CashApp payments service, was stabbed to death at around 2 a.m. on April 4 on Main Street in The City’s Rincon Point neighborhood. He died after being taken to a local hospital. The killing captured national media attention at a time when there was heightened focus on crime in The City. Tech executives, conservative media, local politicians and San Francisco critics jumped on the killing as proof what they portrayed as a rising crime wave in San Francisco. City officials, including District Attorney Brooke Jenkins pushed back on these public comments. Police and prosecutors subsequently said Lee was killed because of a personal conflict with Momeni.
Officials alleged that Momeni fatally stabbed Lee with a kitchen knife after confronting him over whether his sister, Khazar, had taken drugs with Lee. Prosecutors said that Momeni drove Lee to Main and Harrison streets, stabbed him and drove away.
Momeni's attorney alleged that surveillance footage purportedly showing Lee and Momeni getting into and out of the BMW was too blurry to identify her client or Lee. Canny, according to filings obtained by The San Francisco Standard, said that police never interviewed Momeni in the eight days before his arrest. The case officials have made is "art," she wrote, unsupported by evidence.