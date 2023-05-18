Cash App Founder Slain

Nima Momeni stands up to exit the courtroom during an appearance at the Hall of Justice in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 25, 2023. 

 AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Nima Momeni, the entrepreneur accused of killing tech executive Bob Lee in downtown San Francisco last month, pleaded not guilty to murder Thursday.

Momeni, a 38-year-old tech consultant who knew Lee and who was also charged with using a knife in commission of a crime, entered his plea in a San Francisco court room. The hearing had been postponed three times. 

