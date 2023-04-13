Brooke Jenkins on Thursday blasted Twitter CEO Elon Musk for spreading "misinformation" about the killing of a tech executive in San Francisco this month.
At a press conference announcing the arrest and charging of Nima Momeni in the April 4 murder of Cash App founder Bob Lee, the district attorney sharply criticized Musk's "reckless and irresponsible statements" about Lee's death.
"While we're not going to release any additional facts at this time, I must point out that reckless and irresponsible statements, like those contained in Mr. Musk's tweet that assumed incorrect circumstances about Mr. Lee's death, serve to mislead the world and their perceptions of San Francisco," Jenkins said in a prepared statement on Thursday, "and also negatively impact the pursuit of justice for victims of crime, as it spreads misinformation at a time when the police are trying to solve a very difficult case."
Police alleged that Momeni, 38, killed Lee, a 43-year-old tech executive visiting San Francisco, in the early morning of April 4. Chief Bill Scott on Thursday only said that Lee and Momeni knew one another, adding that he was unable to add specifics about an ongoing investigation.
In the hours after Lee's death, tech executives, conservative media, politicians and even some local officials claimed that the killing was another example of a crime wave crippling an increasingly lawless San Francisco.
Musk, in particular, tagged Jenkins in a tweet in which he falsely claimed that police and prosecutors "immediately" release violent offenders and asked if the city is "taking enough action to incarcerate repeat violent offenders."
Although San Francisco has a lower murder and violent crime rate than most of its comparably sized peers, and has largely declined over the last few decades, Musk also falsely claimed that violent crime in the city is "horrific."
Neither Scott nor Jenkins would indicate what motivated Momeni to allegedly kill Lee, emphasizing only that they knew one another.
"This is more about human nature or human behavior than it is about our city," Scott said. "You take this out of San Francisco — they knew each other. Put it in another city … I don't think it would've changed the circumstances one bit."
Debates about public safety have been at the forefront of San Francisco politics since even before the COVID-19 pandemic, with Jenkins' progressive predecessor, Chesa Boudin, facing immense criticism from the beginning of his term in 2020. Jenkins was among the loudest champions of his successful recall, claiming that crime had spiraled out of control under his watch.
A survey released on Thursday indicated that many San Franciscans still feel that way, with 62% of respondents saying public safety had gotten worse since 2019. A San Francisco Standard analysis of city crime data published last year showed that the total reported crimes in the city were lower in 2022 than in 2019. Violent crime reports through March of this year were lower than at the same point in 2019, the outlet reported.
This is not the first time Musk has used the social media platform he owns to speculate about a high-profile crime in San Francisco, where Twitter is headquartered.
David DePape was arrested in October for allegedly attacking Paul Pelosi in his San Francisco home, later telling police that he was targeting then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a politically motivated attack.
Musk, days after the attack, tweeted to former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton a link to a story falsely claiming that DePape and Paul Pelosi were lovers. That website had previously falsely claimed in 2016 that Clinton had been killed and replaced by a body double.