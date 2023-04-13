Elon Musk outside of San Francisco court house

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins sharply criticized the Twitter CEO's "misinformation" about Bob Lee's killing earlier this month. 

 AP Photo/Benjamin Fanjoy, File

Brooke Jenkins on Thursday blasted Twitter CEO Elon Musk for spreading "misinformation" about the killing of a tech executive in San Francisco this month.

At a press conference announcing the arrest and charging of Nima Momeni in the April 4 murder of Cash App founder Bob Lee, the district attorney sharply criticized Musk's "reckless and irresponsible statements" about Lee's death.

