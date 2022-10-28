DePape Potential CP.jpg

A screenshot from a website bearing the name of the man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi. The website was taken down during the course of The Examiner's reporting. (Screenshot/WordPress.com)

 Screenshot/WordPress.com

A blog bearing the name of the man who allegedly broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home and attacked her husband early Friday morning has been taken down.

The website was filled with racist, homophobic, sexist and transphobic posts that rail against the government, big tech, Hollywood, feminists and scores of other targets, but now includes a message saying it has been "archived or suspended" for violating the platform's terms of service. 

Pelosi attack suspect's WordPress blog?

1 of 11
DePape Misogyny.jpg

A screenshot of a misogynistic post from a WordPress site bearing the name of David DePape. The post is categorized under "Wamen," seemingly referencing YouTuber PewDiePie's pronunciation of the word when discussing memes ironically using the phrase "Respect Women." (Screenshot/WordPress.com)

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.