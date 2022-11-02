DA drug cases

Brooke Jenkins on Wednesday lauded six new women who came forward to say that Bill Hobbs harassed them.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Bill Hobbs now faces nearly two dozen misdemeanor and felony charges after six other San Francisco women came forward to allege that he also harassed and assaulted them following his arrest and arraignment

Hobbs, the 34-year-old arrested last month on charges that he followed and grabbed 14 women without their consent, was charged with six additional misdemeanors this week, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday. 

