Bill Hobbs now faces nearly two dozen misdemeanor and felony charges after six other San Francisco women came forward to allege that he also harassed and assaulted them following his arrest and arraignment.
Hobbs, the 34-year-old arrested last month on charges that he followed and grabbed 14 women without their consent, was charged with six additional misdemeanors this week, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday.
The San Francisco Chronicle first reported on the new charges on Tuesday, which the outlet said were levied in a preliminary hearing. Hobbs was scheduled to appear in court again on Wednesday, according to San Francisco Superior Court records.
The six women's allegations led to three additional counts of misdemeanor public nuisance, two counts of misdemeanor battery and one count of misdemeanor assault.
Hobbs was initially charged with one count of felony false imprisonment, six counts of misdemeanor battery, four counts of misdemeanor public nuisance, three counts of misdemeanor sexual battery and two counts of misdemeanor assault.
Jenkins lauded "the courageous women and witnesses who came forward to share their stories" and the San Francisco Police Department's "ongoing" work in the still-open investigation.
"We will do everything in our power to hold Hobbs accountable for his crimes and deliver justice for all of his victims," Jenkins said in a statement.
If convicted of the felony, Hobbs could spend up to three years in county jail. Jenkins' office said he could face "up to six months in county jail per victim" for the misdemeanor counts.
Hobbs is being held without bail, according to San Francisco Sheriff's Office records. He pleaded not guilty to the initial charges, and a judge denied his public defender's request to release Hobbs to the custody of his mother.
