The officers were arrested in connection with four separate indictments covering alleged crimes ranging from conspiracy to distribute anabolic steroids to violation of civil rights.

10 current and former officers from the Pittsburg and Antioch police departments were arrested on Thursday by federal authorities in connection to a civil rights probe that started last year.

U.S. Attorney Ismail Ramsey said the arrests stem from four separate indictments with charges ranging from conspiracy to distribute steroids to civil rights violations. 

