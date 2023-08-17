10 current and former officers from the Pittsburg and Antioch police departments were arrested on Thursday by federal authorities in connection to a civil rights probe that started last year.
U.S. Attorney Ismail Ramsey said the arrests stem from four separate indictments with charges ranging from conspiracy to distribute steroids to civil rights violations.
Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe confirmed the arrests in a prepared statement, saying Thursday's arrests signal the "beginning of the end" of a probe into a range of potential offenses by officers with the two police departments.
"Today is a dark day in our city’s history, as people trusted to uphold the law, allegedly breached that trust and were arrested by the FBI," Thorpe said.
The officers were not identified during the press conference, though special agent in charge of the FBI's San Francisco office Robert Tripp said none were active police officers. However, Tripp said three of those arrested were officers who were on paid leave when they were taken into custody.
The first of the four indictments alleged officers from both police departments committed conspiracy to defraud their respective employers when they claimed they earned college credits toward degrees, which qualified them for salary raises and tuition reimbursement.
The investigation revealed the officers had actually paid others to attend classes and take exams in their places.
The second indictment alleged two of the defendants agreed to illegally obtain and distribute steroids, and further alleged one of the suspects destroyed evidence related to the conspiracy.
The third indictment involved only one officer, who allegedly destroyed and falsified records when he was placed in charge of monitoring a wire tap. The indictment alleged the officer used his personal phone to call the target of the wire tap and prevented the call from being recorded.
The indictment also alleged the officer violated another person's civil rights when he confiscated their phone and damaged it to prevent authorities from retrieving evidence.
The fourth indictment described "a disturbing litany of civil rights violations" by three Antioch police officers, Ramsey said. The indictment alleged the officers improperly used weapons and police dogs "in order to harm individuals in and around Antioch."
Ramsey said the officers allegedly also bragged through text messages about their "illegal uses of force," shared photos of the wounds they inflicted on their victims and collected spent ammunition from their attacks as mementos.
"Collectively, these four indictments describe a group of officers who acted as though they were above the law," Ramsey said. "The officers had no interest in de-escalation, or other proper law enforcement tactics to avoid violence, and they tried to escape scrutiny."
Court dates for the arrested officers have yet to be scheduled, Ramsey said.
A probe by the FBI and the Contra Costa district attorney began in March 2022, and authorities uncovered volumes of racist text records between as much as half of Antioch’s police force over the span of 2019 to 2022.
During one of the exchanges, an Antioch officer allegedly offered to buy a "prime rib dinner" for anyone who shot Thorpe with a projectile during a protest against police brutality in the wake of the murder of George Floyd in 2020.
45 of the Antioch Police Department's approximately 100 officers were placed on leave because of the text messages.