U.S. Capitol Riot jan. 6

Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. 

 AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

A sixth Bay Area resident is facing federal charges for participating in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection. 

Federal law enforcement on Sunday arrested 59-year-old Santa Clara resident Patrick Bournes. Online sleuths attempting to identify participants in the riot had nicknamed the bespectacled Bournes the "#TunnelAccountant" after he was recorded in multiple concurrent videos from the insurrection. 

An FBI Special Agent outlines "the probable cause to believe" that Bay Area resident Patrick Bournes participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

