Barnes is, according to prosecutors, one of more than 950 people arrested in the two years since Jan. 6, the day in which hundreds of supporters of former President Donald Trump sought to halt the certification of President Joe Biden's electoral college victory.
Public video, as well as footage captured by security cameras, police body cameras and participants in the violence on Jan. 6 showed Bournes among a crowd of people who pressed up against police in the Capitol's Lower West Terrace, an entrance also called "the tunnel."
The location was one of the most violent during the insurrection, as rioters attacked law enforcement defending the tunnel for more than two-and-a-half hours.
Bournes was among a group of people who rocked back and forth against the police line, which later used a wall of police riot shields to try to push past law enforcement.
In an affidavit attached to Bournes' arrest warrant, an FBI special agent included screenshots of security footage showing Bournes help push what is believed to be a U.S. Capitol Police riot shield back into the crowd.
The FBI received a tip more than a month after the insurrection that Bournes was pictured in a photograph the agency had shared. He was also pictured in a number of screenshots circulating online, and citizen investigators started calling him the "#TunnelAccountant" because of his unassuming glasses.
The agent then discovered Bournes' LinkedIn profile picture and California driver's license photo, both of which they felt looked like Bournes. That profile indicates Bournes is a mechanical engineer for Johnson and Johnson's eyesight division.
A relative living in Arlington, Virginia later said they hosted Bournes so he could attend Trump's now-infamous "Stop the Steal" rally in Washington. The relative also identified him in a photo from Jan. 6.
Echoes of the insurrection have been heard locally in actual violence. In a recording of his jailhouse interview that was released to the public last week, David DePape — the man who allegedly attacked Nancy Pelosi's husband in the couple's San Francisco home — falsely claimed to police that Pelosi and the Democrats were on "an endless f--king crime spree ... until they were finally able to steal the election."