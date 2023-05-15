Screenshot of Banko Brown killing video

The video is the first footage of the high-profile shooting from April 27 made public.

 San Francisco District Attorney's Office

The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office published surveillance footage showing when a Walgreens security guard shot and killed Banko Brown, an unarmed man who was allegedly attempting to shoplift one of the retailer’s  downtown stores last month.

The video, the first footage of the high-profile killing from April 27 made public, was one of several key pieces of evidence released as part of San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins’ announcement that she would not pursue criminal charges against the shooter, 33-year-old Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony.

