The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office published surveillance footage showing when a Walgreens security guard shot and killed Banko Brown, an unarmed man who was allegedly attempting to shoplift one of the retailer’s downtown stores last month.
WARNING: Some viewers might find this content disturbing.
The video, taken from the security camera at the entrance of the Walgreens at 825 Market St., shows Brown, 24, holding a bag and attempting to walk out of the store when he is approached by Anthony.
A scuffle ensues before Anthony eventually wrestles Brown to the floor and places him in a chokehold. After several seconds, Anthony releases Brown, who gets up, picks up his bag and walks out the exit.
As he’s leaving the store, Brown turns around and appears to speak with Anthony. Brown then flares his shoulders towards Anthony, who shoots Brown. Brown immediately crumples to the ground outside the store's exit.
Jenkins’ office also published a witness' cell phone footage of medics attempting to save Brown's life, as well as Anthony’s interviews with police the day of the fatal shooting and with a homicide inspector the day after.
Those videos can be viewed below.
Prosecutors determined there was “insufficient evidence to support” filing charges against Anthony. They publicly released the videos and police reports due to the “extraordinary public interest in the case.”