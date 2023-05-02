Brooke Jenkins speaking at SFPD Headquarters

Brooke Jenkins, pictured above, said that "evidence clearly shows the suspect believed he was in mortal danger and acted in self-defense" when he shot and killed Banko Brown at a San Francisco Walgreens last week.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Friends and colleagues of the community organizer whom a Walgreens security guard allegedly shot and killed last week said they’re “not at all surprised” San Francisco prosecutors won't press charges in the killing.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins on Monday said that “evidence clearly shows that the suspect believed he was in mortal danger and acted in self-defense.”

