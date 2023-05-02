Friends and colleagues of the community organizer whom a Walgreens security guard allegedly shot and killed last week said they’re “not at all surprised” San Francisco prosecutors won't press charges in the killing.
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins on Monday said that “evidence clearly shows that the suspect believed he was in mortal danger and acted in self-defense.”
Julia Arroyo, co-executive director of the Young Woman's Freedom Center, said that “(we) are all well aware of” Jenkins’ “‘tough on crime’ attitude and insistence on punishing the poor and protecting the interests of corporations at the expense of communities of color.”
“We are tired. We are angry. And we are devastated,” Arroyo said. ”But we will not stop fighting for justice for Banko.”
Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony, 33, allegedly shot and killed 24-year-old Banko Brown on April 27 at a Walgreens on Market Street. Police booked Anthony on a murder charge at San Francisco County Jail last week, alleging he shot Brown after “a theft occurred.”
Jenkins said Monday that prosecutors couldn't prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Anthony didn’t act in self-defense.
“We cannot bring forward charges when there is credible evidence of reasonable self-defense,” Jenkins said in a statement. “Doing so would be unethical and create false hope for a successful prosecution.”
The San Francisco Standard, citing an anonymous source with knowledge of the case, reported Monday night that Brown “threatened to stab Anthony” after Anthony questioned Brown when the former saw the latter shoplifting.
Brown, a transgender Black man whom police misgendered in the initial press release announcing Anthony's arrest, was a community organizer at the Young Women's Freedom Center. The center said in a release announcing a rally demanding justice for Brown that the 24-year-old “struggled with housing instability for over a decade.”
“He worked tirelessly, making consistent calls for shelter and other basic needs. Still, instead of receiving the support he needed, Banko was criminalized and lost his life because of The City's incapacity to do right by young people,” the center said in a release last week.
Following a series of highly publicized viral videos and the company's claims of rampant organized retail theft, Walgreens announced in 2021 it would close five San Francisco locations. The store has employed security guards at its remaining locations, locking many items behind cases because of said concerns.
But data, experts and public officials cast doubt on the company's claims, with Mayor London Breed noting that the pharmacy chain was “saturated” with locations across The City. Earlier this year, the company's chief financial officer said on an earnings call that about 2.5% of sales inventory was lost due to mismanagement or theft.
Walgreens didn't respond to The Examiner's request for comment prior to publication on Tuesday afternoon.
Young told The Examiner that incarcerating Anthony was “not the answer,” arguing that he's “no more culpable than Walgreens and (The City) itself.” But people who knew Brown were “deeply disappointed at the total lack of accountability.”
“This sets a dangerous precedent,” Young said. “In a city like San Francisco, where so many have to make tough decisions to meet their basic needs, arming stores with the pass to use armed force will result in much more tragedy.
“Instead of recognizing the way young people, especially Black trans youth, are failed again and again and making concrete plans to keep them safe and meet their survival needs, the response is, as usual, to punish them.”
This is the second instance in which Jenkins, a vocal proponent of the recall of former District Attorney Chesa Boudin, has moved to drop or not file charges against armed personnel shooting someone suspected of a crime.
Jenkins in March dropped manslaughter charges against former San Francisco police officer Christopher Samoya, who allegedly shot and killed Keita O'Neal, a 42-year-old Black man suspected of carjacking. It was believed to be the first case against a police officer for an on-duty killing, but Jenkins alleged that Boudin pursued charges for “political reasons.” California Attorney General Rob Bonta has until June to decide whether to take the case.
The family of Sean Moore, whom officer Kenneth Cha allegedly shot in 2017, has alleged that Jenkins’ office canceled multiple meetings with them and is considering dropping charges against Cha.
Moore died in 2021 of injuries he sustained in the shooting. His family told Mission Local last month that Jenkins wouldn't meet with them if their lawyer — Rebecca Young, a former public defender who later worked in the district attorney’s office under Boudin — or an ACLU representative were present.
Jenkins said in a statement that Brown's death “was a tragedy and my heart breaks for his friends and family.”
“No matter the case, however, we must follow the law and the evidence, wherever it leads,” she said. “We never make decisions based on emotions or what may be politically expedient.”