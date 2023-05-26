Banko Brown Memorial

The family of Banko Brown, whose memorial is pictured above, is suing Walgreens, security guard Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony and the security company who employed him for wrongful death. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Banko Brown's family is suing the security guard who shot and killed their son, the security company that employed him and Walgreens for $25 million. 

Terry Brown and Kevinisha Henderson, Banko Brown's parents, filed the wrongful death lawsuit in San Francisco Superior Court on Thursday. John Burris, the Oakland civil rights attorney whose firm is representing the family, will hold a press conference on Friday at 1 p.m. 

Read the full complaint in Banko Brown's family filing a wrongful against Walgreens, Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony and the security company that employed him.

