Banko Brown's family is suing the security guard who shot and killed their son, the security company that employed him and Walgreens for $25 million.
Terry Brown and Kevinisha Henderson, Banko Brown's parents, filed the wrongful death lawsuit in San Francisco Superior Court on Thursday. John Burris, the Oakland civil rights attorney whose firm is representing the family, will hold a press conference on Friday at 1 p.m.
Brown's parents are suing for, among other things, compensatory and punitive damages, as well as the cost of funeral and burial expenses. The suit pegged the extent of those damages at "no less than $25,000,000."
Walgreens declined comment to The Examiner. Kingdom Group Protective Services pointed to a previously released statement in which the company said it was "fully cooperating with law enforcement in the investigation of this extremely unfortunate incident and are deeply saddened by the loss of Banko Brown’s life."
"At this time, we are not permitted to comment further," the company said.
The lawsuit follows California Attorney General Rob Bonta announcing on Tuesday that his office will review San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' decision not to charge Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony in Brown's April 27 killing.
Anthony said he acted in self-defense in shooting Brown, who was allegedly shoplifting, after Brown repeatedly threatened to stab him. Brown was unarmed.
Security footage that Jenkins' office released shows Anthony confronting Brown as he tried to leave the store. Anthony repeatedly swings his right arm at Brown before wrestling him to the ground and keeping him in a chokehold.
Brown then gathered his belongings, and turned to walk out of the store. Witnesses the district attorney's office interviewed said Brown threatened to fight Anthony on the sidewalk. Two witnesses quoted in Jenkins' report outlining why her office declined to file charges said they saw Brown spit at Anthony.
Security camera footage form inside the Walgreens showed Brown momentarily puffing his chest at Anthony. Moments later, he shot Brown.
Brown "posed no reasonably perceived threat to anyone," according to the complaint, as he was "obviously out of reach" of Anthony as he walked out of the store.
"Killing Mr. Brown was a clear criminal act," the complaint read.
The lawsuit alleged that Kingdom Group Protective Services' initial direction for Anthony and other security guards "to start forcibly detaining shoplifters" and subsequent instructions not to confront alleged shoplifters all "came at the behest of" Walgreens.
The former change, they said, followed "longstanding security policy" to "avoid physically detaining shoplifters" in order to "avoid the infliction of serious injury or death against people who were suspected of misdemeanor property crimes."
Pointing to Anthony's comments to the San Francisco Standard that security guards are under "a lot of pressure" confronting alleged shoplifters, the lawsuit alleged that the shooting "was the rash, angry reaction of someone frustrated by the demands of his job, taking it out on Mr. Brown in the worst, most violent way possible."
"Defendant Anthony's killing of the unarmed Mr. Brown shocks the conscience," the complaint said.
You can read the full complaint below.