23157827_web1_copy_201029-SFE-IDrive-Playground_1

A nanny altered emergency services earlier this week after noticing a 10-month old baby was struggling to breath and was turning blue at a playground in the Marina District. It was determined the boy, who was hospitalized, had ingested fentanyl. The incident prompted a police investigation and increased law enforcement presence in the area.

 Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner

A 10-month-old baby boy was hospitalized after reportedly ingesting fentanyl at a playground in the Marina District earlier this week, prompting a police investigation and increased law enforcement presence in the area.

The child was playing in the grass at Moscone Park Playground, located in the area of Chestnut and Buchanan streets, about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday when he found and ate the substance, according to a post from NextDoor user Ivan M., who identified himself as the boy's parent.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

@afortincaldera

afortin-caldera@clintreillycommunications.com

Tags

You May Also Like