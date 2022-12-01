A nanny altered emergency services earlier this week after noticing a 10-month old baby was struggling to breath and was turning blue at a playground in the Marina District. It was determined the boy, who was hospitalized, had ingested fentanyl. The incident prompted a police investigation and increased law enforcement presence in the area.
The child was playing in the grass at Moscone Park Playground, located in the area of Chestnut and Buchanan streets, about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday when he found and ate the substance, according to a post from NextDoor user Ivan M., who identified himself as the boy's parent.
The area around the baby's mouth began to turn blue and he had difficulty breathing after ingesting the substance, leading a nanny who had been supervising the child to contact emergency services and the boy's father. Paramedics responded to the scene and administered Narcan to the child before taking him to a hospital for treatment.
"Our baby went to the ER... and barely survived because he found and ingested fentanyl while playing at Moscone Park (it’s the one next to Marina middle school)," said the NextDoor post. "Wanted to put this notice up and spread the word to keep and eye out since a lot of children play there. We got lucky today because of a quick SFFD and EMT response."
Though the NextDoor post identified the substance ingested by the child as fentanyl, the San Francisco Police Department and the San Francisco Fire Department could not immediately confirm the cause of the baby’s symptoms. However, the San Francisco Chronicle interviewed the boy's father – Ivan Matkovic – who shared with the publication a report from a Sutter Health CPMC hospital which diagnosed the baby with an “accidental fentanyl overdose,” which was followed by “respiratory arrest.”
The Chronicle agreed not to publish the report in full to protect the family's privacy, and Sutter Health could not confirm whether the child was treated at the hospital in the interest of preserving patient privacy. However, the baby was reported to be in good health as of Wednesday.
District 2 Supervisor Catherine Stefani, whose area of representation includes the Marina District, announced in the wake of the child’s hospitalization there will be increased police patrols in the area and that the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department "is on alert."
"One thing is for certain: our drug crisis is out of control and it's affecting all corners of our city," Stefani said in a Tweet the day after the child was hospitalized. "It's absolutely unacceptable that children can't safely play in our parks because traces of fentanyl or drug paraphernalia are present. Hopefully this will serve as a wake up call to those who are content with our status quo response to this crisis."
Other city officials echoed Stefani's remarks, with District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey commenting via Twitter that the boy’s emergency "should be another wake-up call in San Francisco’s worst public health calamity since the AIDS crisis."
Additionally, District 9 Supervisor Hillary Ronen said Tuesday's incident "should be a tipping point" and added that she hoped the emergency leads city leaders to consider expanding access to mental health care.
"A nationwide epidemic of this magnitude is not caused by the failing of individuals," Ronen said.
The SFPD is working in cooperation with park officials to ensure the area is clear of drug use and illicit substances. But authorities reported no substances were found in a search of the playground that was conducted after the baby boy was hospitalized, according to the San Francisco police.
An investigation into the child’s discovery and ingestion of the fentanyl at the playground is ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444.