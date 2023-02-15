Castro Valley Hit/Run still

The collision occurred just after 7:15 p.m. on Saturday in the parking lot of the First Presbyterian Church. Authorities reported the suspect may have brushed against the woman with his car, prompting them to exchange words prior to the hit-and-run.

 Alameda County Sheriff's Office

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office sought the public's help to locate and identify a suspect who deliberately struck a 77-year old woman at least twice in a Castro Valley hit-and-run collision.

The collision occurred just after 7:15 p.m. on Saturday in the parking lot of the First Presbyterian Church located at 2490 Grove Way, according to the sheriff's office.

