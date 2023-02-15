The collision occurred just after 7:15 p.m. on Saturday in the parking lot of the First Presbyterian Church. Authorities reported the suspect may have brushed against the woman with his car, prompting them to exchange words prior to the hit-and-run.
The Alameda County Sheriff's Office sought the public's help to locate and identify a suspect who deliberately struck a 77-year old woman at least twice in a Castro Valley hit-and-run collision.
The collision occurred just after 7:15 p.m. on Saturday in the parking lot of the First Presbyterian Church located at 2490 Grove Way, according to the sheriff's office.
Surveillance video captured at the scene appears to show the suspect entering a mid-2010s Nissan Altima and reversing out of a parking spot as the woman walks behind his vehicle while pushing a cart.
The video shows the suspect failing to yield to the woman and nearly striking her, prompting the woman to appear to say something to the driver before walking away. Sheriff's officials reported "the suspect may have brushed against the victim with his vehicle, which caused her to yell at him."
As the woman approached the church, the suspect slowly followed her and pulled up next to her before stopping again. The suspect and victim appeared to exchange words once more before the woman again tried to walk away, but the suspect accelerated in front of her, colliding with her cart and causing the woman to drop her cane and nearly lose her balance.
The woman collected her dropped cane and began walking toward the church again as the suspect circled around the parking lot and approached her once more, clipping a parked gray sedan as he accelerated, according to the surveillance video.
The man then collided with the woman, knocking her onto the hood of the car and flinging her and the cart across the parking lot before fleeing the scene westbound on Grove Way toward Redwood Road.
Several bystanders approached the woman to offer aid following the collision, and she was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.
An investigation into the collision is ongoing, and no description of the driver was available. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Alameda County Sheriff's Office at 510 667-7721.