The victims who were taken hostage and shot were identified as a Roseville resident and his spouse.

 By Examiner Staff

Police on Friday publicly identified a 35-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed another man during a hostage situation in Roseville.

California Highway Patrol units were near Mahany Park on Pleasant Grove Boulevard about 12:30 p.m. on Thursday to serve Eric W. Abril a warrant when the man allegedly opened fire on the CHP units, according to the Roseville Police Department.

