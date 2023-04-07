California Highway Patrol units were near Mahany Park on Pleasant Grove Boulevard about 12:30 p.m. on Thursday to serve Eric W. Abril a warrant when the man allegedly opened fire on the CHP units, according to the Roseville Police Department.
One CHP officer was struck by gunfire, though the department reported the officer was in stable condition on Thursday afternoon.
Abril allegedly barricaded inside a building and took two hostages – later identified as James MacEgan and his spouse – after firing at officers. Both hostages were shot at some point during the incident, said RPD Capt. Kelby Newton.
"It was a rapidly escalating situation," Newton reported. "Gunshots striking hostages from suspect."
RPD units were called to the scene to assist the CHP in taking Abril into custody. The Sacramento Bee reported that, according to dispatch traffic, police used armored vehicles to contact the shooter, and nearby facilities were evacuated out of an abundance of caution.
Roseville police reported just after 3:05 p.m. that ground units managed to take Abril into custody. The suspect was taken to a hospital for evaluation, and the RPD reported he remained hospitalized in unknown condition as of Friday afternoon.
James MacEgan died of gunshot wounds sustained during the shooting, while his spouse was hospitalized in unknown condition, according to Roseville police.
"The Roseville Police Department will continue investigating into next week and will release more information at that time," the department said.