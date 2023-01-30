The driver of a Tesla who earlier this month — with his wife and two children inside the vehicle — steered off a cliff at Devil’s Slide faces attempted murder charges.
San Mateo County prosecutors on Monday charged 41-year-old Dharmesh Patel, from Pasadena, with three counts of attempted murder, one for each family member, with enhancements for great bodily injury and domestic violence, according to court records.
Authorities alleged that Patel, just before 11 a.m. on Jan. 2, intentionally drove his Tesla off the oceanside cliff in an attempt to kill both himself and his family. Emergency units arrived on the scene and rescued all four individuals, including Patel, his wife, seven-year-old daughter and four-year-old son, who all survived the 250 to 300 foot plunge off Highway 1 south of the Tom Lantos tunnels.
Patel was arrested the day following the crash after investigators determined the collision was “an intentional act.” He was released from the hospital on Friday and booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City.
Police said Patel’s three family members were in serious but stable condition after the crash, but officials have not released an update on their status since.
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.