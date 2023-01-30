devils slide crash

The Tesla left the roadway and fell 250 to 300 feet down the side of the cliff off Highway 1, just south of the Tom Lantos tunnels.

 San Mateo County Sheriff's Office

The driver of a Tesla who earlier this month — with his wife and two children inside the vehicle — steered off a cliff at Devil’s Slide faces attempted murder charges.

San Mateo County prosecutors on Monday charged 41-year-old Dharmesh Patel, from Pasadena, with three counts of attempted murder, one for each family member, with enhancements for great bodily injury and domestic violence, according to court records.

