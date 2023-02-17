A man was shot by Oakland police on Friday afternoon after he allegedly attempted to carjack a victim at gunpoint.
Just before the shooting, an Oakland Police Department officer spotted a motorcyclist "driving recklessly" in the area of 98th Avenue and Bancroft Avenue, near Verdese Carter Park, according to a department statement.
The officer did not pursue the motorcyclist, but notified an OPD helicopter which monitored the suspect "as he continued to drive recklessly throughout various parts of East Oakland."
The motorcyclist eventually crashed his bike in a solo-vehicle collision about 12:45 p.m. in the area of 105th Avenue and International Boulevard, according to Oakland police. Following the collision, the suspect fled eastbound on foot towards 107th, where the OPD reported he "attempted an armed carjacking."
The fire is at least the third in a week to result in a person being hospitalized
"OPD officers were nearby, they issued commands to the motorcyclist to drop his firearm, however he did not comply," said OPD Officer Kim Armstead. "Two OPD officers discharged their firearms, striking the motorcyclist."
The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening gunshot wounds and was reported to be in stable condition, according to the OPD.
Neither the officers nor the carjacking victim were injured in the incident.
As per OPD policy, the officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave while an investigation is conducted by the OPD Homicide Section, Internal Affairs Division and the Oakland Community Police Review Agency.