Oakland police reported the suspect refused orders to lay down his firearm, prompting two officers to open fire. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

 By Examiner Staff

A man was shot by Oakland police on Friday afternoon after he allegedly attempted to carjack a victim at gunpoint.

Just before the shooting, an Oakland Police Department officer spotted a motorcyclist "driving recklessly" in the area of 98th Avenue and Bancroft Avenue, near Verdese Carter Park, according to a department statement.

