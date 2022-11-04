Hedges and a gate along a property in Atherton, Calif. on Aug. 11, 2022. Police in the Bay Area's wealthiest enclave say that the former owner of a $15 million home, not pictured here, buried his luxury car in his backyard, reported it stolen and collected insurance. (Jim Wilson/The New York Times)
Years before a former homeowner in Bay Area's wealthiest enclave attempted to sink his $1.2 million yacht in an insurance fraud scheme, police say they believe he buried a car in his backyard before reporting it missing and filing an insurance claim.
The Atherton Police Department on Thursday said that Johnny Bocktune Lew, the man who built the sprawling 9,144-square-foot mansion at 351 Stockbridge Ave. that sold for $15,000,000 in March 2020, "possibly buried" a 1991 Mercedes-Benz 500SL "for insurance fraud purposes."
Police said the car, which was registered to Lew and had the license plate "LEWJ4," was reported as stolen to the Palo Alto Police Department and the subject of an insurance claim in September 1992.
KNTV first reported last month that Lew had reported the car stolen. The outlet also reported that, in 2000, Lew was convicted of insurance fraud and making false claims after he paid undercover agents $50,000 in jewelry and cash to sink his yacht in international waters past the Golden Gate Bridge.
San Mateo County District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe, whose jurisdiction includes Atherton, told Bay Area News Group last month that Lew collected $87,000 from the claim, which might not have been much more than he paid for the car. Wagstaffe didn't respond to The Examiner's request for comment prior to publication.
Mercedes-Benz told The Examiner that the suggested retail price of that model car was $89,300, or $2,300 more than what Wagstaffe said was the value of the claim.
"That makes no sense to me whatsoever, unless he somehow purchased it with something phony," Wagstaffe said of Lew collecting from insurance the amount he paid for the car, which he noted wasn't much more than a year old at the time Lew reported it missing.
Landscapers at the Stockbridge property first called police on Oct. 20, reporting they had found a buried car in the backyard. The car was filled with unopened concrete bags and buried as far as five feet underground.
Cadaver dogs "made a slight notification of possible human remains" that day, the next and again on Saturday.
Police ultimately excavated the car, finding no evidence of a body as they searched the Stockbridge estate with the help of radar. A week ago, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office forensic lab found no trace of human remains after testing the vehicle.
The buried car gained national attention after a number of outlets reported on the eerie parallels between Lew's criminal history, the discovery of the car and the dogs' detection of possible human remains.
In addition to his insurance fraud conviction, Lew was convicted of attempted murder in 1977. He was previously convicted of murder in the same case in 1966, but the California Supreme Court overturned the conviction two years later after the trial court allowed into evidence hearsay statements. Among those statements were five witnesses' claims that Lew had threatened to kill Karen Gervasi, a woman with whom he was having an affair.
Lew's family sold the Atherton home in 2014, 24 years after it was built. His daughter told the San Francisco Chronicle in an interview last month that he died of lung cancer in 2015.
