The Alameda County District Attorney announced on Thursday that three men were arrested and charged in connection with the death of 23-month-old Jasper Wu, who was fatally injured in the crossfire of a gang shooting on Interstate 880 in Oakland last year.
District Attorney Nancy O’Malley announced at a Thursday afternoon news conference that suspected gang members Trevor Green, Ivory Bivins and Johnny Jackson had been arrested and charged with murder and shooting at an occupied vehicle in relation to the fatal November 2021 shooting.
Five members of the Wu family were in a Lexus sedan traveling southbound on Interstate 880 near the Filbert Street exit about 2:10 p.m. on Nov. 6, 2021, according to the district attorney.
"Jasper was in his car seat in the backseat of the car, he was sound asleep," O’Malley said. "Suddenly, the unthinkable happened. A bullet came through the front windshield and struck little Jasper in the head. He died instantly, the bullet was lodged in the seat behind little Jasper’s car seat."
O’Malley said two rival gangs were "having a rolling gun battle" on the opposite side of the freeway. Green and Bivins — members of the Chopper City street gang based out of San Francisco — were inside a dark-colored Infiniti and were shooting at a Nissan Altima that was occupied by Jackson and driver Keison Lee, who were identified as members of the Eddy Rock gang.
Lee was struck in the back in the shooting and sought treatment at a hospital in San Francisco. California Highway Patrol officers discovered the bullet-riddled Nissan Altima near the hospital and located a bullet casing inside the vehicle, prompting authorities to test Lee's hands for gunshot residue
Lee admitted to being injured in the shooting on the freeway, and authorities were later able to locate the Infiniti, which was owned by Bivins.
The district attorney's office noted Lee was later killed in a separate suspected incident of gang violence.
Though the Infiniti was undamaged, investigators discovered more gunshot residue inside of the vehicle. Investigators also recovered at least eight shell casings from the scene and confirmed the casings were consistent with the gunshot injury that killed Jasper.
Green, Bivins and Jackson are set to be arraigned at the Wiley W. Manuel Courthouse on Friday, O’Malley said.
CHP Assistant Chief Jason Reardon said no further details on the case were available as an investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing.