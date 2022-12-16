Jasper Wu

Jasper Wu was strapped into his car seat fast asleep when a stray bullet burst through the front windshield and struck him in his head. He died instantly.

 Images courtesy the Wu family

The Alameda County District Attorney announced on Thursday that three men were arrested and charged in connection with the death of 23-month-old Jasper Wu, who was fatally injured in the crossfire of a gang shooting on Interstate 880 in Oakland last year.

District Attorney Nancy O’Malley announced at a Thursday afternoon news conference that suspected gang members Trevor Green, Ivory Bivins and Johnny Jackson had been arrested and charged with murder and shooting at an occupied vehicle in relation to the fatal November 2021 shooting.

