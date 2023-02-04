Suspect who fired blanks in SF synagogue

The FBI, which has released images of the suspect, including this photo, is working with San Francisco Police to investigate the case.

 FBI

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Police have arrested a man suspected of firing a gun loaded with blanks inside a San Francisco synagogue.

The man was arrested Friday evening in the Richmond District and booked on suspicion of disturbing a religious assembly, brandishing an imitation firearm and causing another to refrain from engaging in a religious service, police said in a statement.

